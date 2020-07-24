Detailed Syllabus for IPM Aptitude Test at IIM Rohtak

The education system of the nation has been achieving great momentum and have been successfully fulfilling the dreams of hundreds of eminent aspirants. IIM Rohtak has been recently working on another tremendous opportunity for aspirants in the field of management through their bunch of programmes.

The institution began its Integrated Program in Management (IPM) in 2019 to grant admission to candidates for the UG/PG course. To get admission in IPM Programmes, candidates need to clear, (IPM Aptitude test) which is a national level 5-year Integrated administration placement test.

The examination is a passage to seek both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the notable IIM Rohtak. Therefore, candidates can take the IPM Aptitude Test for building a career in the domain of management.

Explore more to figure out about the complete details of the examination curriculum, which is expected in the IPM Aptitude Test of 2020. The IPM Aptitude Test has been planned to be conducted on 20th July, and 21st July 2020 as per the revised guidelines and updates shared on the official site of IIM Rohtak.

According to the officials of the institution, this year, the examination will be conducted through virtual modes due to the prevailing COVID19 health crisis across the nation. The global health pandemic has been posing as a danger to the well-being of the citizen.

Aspirants taking the IPM Aptitude Test can refer to the sectional details of the curriculum topics. The details are mentioned below. The Aspirants are required to study the following topics for scoring the required percentile in the IPM Test for further admission to the program.

Numerous questions are expected from the mentioned topics in distinct sections in the examination. The eminent aspirants are expected to explore the topics and prepare well for the test to successfully score high percentile and scores.

Examination Curriculum

The IIM Rohtak’s IPM Aptitude Test – 2020 is divided into three sections, namely, Quantitative Aptitude Section, Verbal Ability Section and Logical Reasoning Section. These Sections are further comprised of subtopics and fundamental concepts.

The Quantitative Aptitude Section comprises of fundamental concepts of Geometry, Arithmetic and Trigonometry. Moreover, the section also comprises the concepts of Data Interpretation and Algebra.

These topics further consist of subtopics. The geometry section mainly covers concepts and subjects like circles, radius geometrical explanations, squares, rectangles, triangles etc. Moreover, the arithmetic section comprises of subjects and concepts like time, speed, distance, percentage, ratio and proportion, Interest and all other relevant key subjects.

Furthermore, data interpretation comprise of data tables, data charts analysis, graphs etc. and the section of algebra comprises its basic concepts. The Quantitative Aptitude section features several complex questions, and therefore, it is essential to study the above-mentioned topics and sub-topics accurately.

The Verbal Ability Section comprises of topics based on grammar and language. The segment features question based on topics like Jumbled paragraphs, reasoning-Analogy, Idioms/Proverbs, Correction of Grammatical Errors in sentences & paragraphs, Sentence Improvement, etc. among others.

Moreover, the section also comprises of questions based on Correct Vocabulary Usage, Long RC Passage, Synonyms/Antonyms, Short RC Passages, fill in the Blanks with words, Word Meaning as per the context in a paragraph, Statement-Inference, Statements-Arguments and Homonyms.

The Logical Reasoning Section is the third and last section of the question paper. It mainly comprises of concepts like verbal reasoning, problem-statement, seating arrangement, mirror image, sequencing, clocks and calendars, ageing, coding and decoding, Venn diagram, etc. among others.

However, the section also comprises of questions based on topics like direction sense, analogy, family relation, series and many more other subtopics related to logical reasoning.

To summarise, the topics and sub-topics are mentioned below.

Examination section Quantitative aptitude section Verbal ability section Logical Reasoning Section Topics and sub-topics Geometry- circle, radius, squares, triangles, etc. Idioms/proverbs Verbal reasoning Arithmetic- time, speed, ratio and proportion interest, etc. Sentence improvement Mirror images Data interpretation- data tables, graphs, bar diagrams, data chart analysis, etc. Correct vocabulary usage Ageing Algebra Synonyms/antonyms Analogy Short/long RC passages Family relation Word meanings Series Statement- argument Venn diagram statement- inference Sequencing Homonyms Problem statement Statement assumption Coding decoding

Examination Pattern

IPM Aptitude Test – 2020 is segregated into three sections which test different and distinct abilities of an aspirant. The vast range of concepts and topics asked in the examination indicates the logical, critical and quantitative abilities of a candidate.

The Examination paper of IPM Aptitude Test comprises of 40 questions for each section. The questions mainly assist in examining the aptitude of the aspirants.

Candidates seeking for the aptitude test can attempt 60 questions in 75 mins. All the questions of aptitude test are objective-based (MCQ’s) comprising of 4 options each.

Marking Scheme

Apart from the questions and the curriculum, candidates are also required to be familiar with the marking scheme. The Marking Scheme for the IPM Aptitude Test will be as follows: A candidate will be rewarded 4 marks to every correct option and for every incorrect option, 1 mark will be deducted.

This year institution has planned a written ability test or a WAT round which will be conducted along with the aptitude test in the virtual model. Candidates will get 30 minutes separately to attempt the WAT round.

To summarise, the details for the examination pattern are listed below.

Examination Description Duration Timings IPM Aptitude Test Divided into 3 sections- quantitative aptitude section, verbal ability section, logical reasoning section 3:30 pm – 4:15 pm Break Recess 15 minutes 4:15 pm- 4:30 pm Written Ability Test (WAT) Short essay writing on the given topic 30 minutes 4:30 pm- 5:00 pm

IPM Aptitude Test does not have a time limit as per sections, as seen in examinations like CAT MBA. Candidates can attempt questions as per their understanding and wishes and can dedicate time to different sections as per their convenience.

To conclude, the IPM Aptitude Test has been designed to test different abilities of an aspirant. Therefore, it is recommended for a candidate to analyse the question paper and attempt questions in the most convenient and analytical way. This will ensure that maximum marks could be achieved.

