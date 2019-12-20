TISSNET 2020 Admit Card Released Today @admissions.tiss.edu, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Tata Institute of Social Sciences is one of the premier educational institutions of India and candidates undertake a lot of efforts to gain admission into the programs offered by Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

In order to select best candidates for the programs, Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducts its own entrance test, i.e. TISSNET every year. Thousands of students register for the TISSNET every year and this year also numerous students have registered for the TISSNET 2020.

As the registration dates for TISSNET 2020 have already closed and the TISSNET 2020 is scheduled to be held on 4th January 2020, students have been eagerly waiting for the admit cards for TISSNET 2020.

Finally, now there is a crucial bit of information for all the candidates who have registered for TISSNET 2020. The admit card for TISSNET 2020 has now been released on the official website of TISS @ www.tiss.edu on 20th December 2019.

Candidates must therefore log on to the official website of TISS as soon as possible and download their admit cards immediately.

It is important to mention here that candidates must bring a printout of the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. As the admit cards for TISSNET 2020 will not be sent through the post, candidates should make sure that they take a printout of the admit card.

Previously the admit card was scheduled to be released around 18th December 2019 but it got delayed due to some reasons and was released only on 20th December 2019. This delay will not affect the examination date and the TISSNET 2020 will be held as per the schedule on 4th January 2020.

How to download the admit card for TISSNET 2020

Log-on to the official website of TISSNET 2020 @ www.tiss.edu.in

Now, browse to the log-in page where you will be asked to enter your credentials.

Enter your details and click on the login button.

Subsequently, on the next screen, you will be asked to click on the declaration and then click on the button “Prepare Hall Ticket.”

Thereafter, a new window will open where you will be asked to click on the declaration again.

Then you will be able to click on the button “View/Print Hall Ticket.”

Open your hall ticket and download it and take a printout for the exam day.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for TISSNET 2020 Admit card | TISS Mumbai HRM & LR

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the TISSNET 2020 held?

Answer: 2020 is scheduled for 4th January 2020.

Question: Which is the website to download the TISSNET 2020 admit card?

Answer: can download TISSNET 2020 admit card from www.tiss.edu.in

Question: Is it mandatory to print the admit card?

Answer: it is essential for candidates to bring their admit cards along on the day of the TISSNET 2020.

Question: When will the admit card for TISSNET 2020 release?

Answer: admit card has already been released on 20th December 2019.

TISSNET 2020 Admit Card Released Today @admissions.tiss.edu, Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket was last modified:

Read More