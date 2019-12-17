TISSNET Admit Card 2019 to be Released soon on admissions.tiss.edu, Check How to Download TISSNET Exam Hall Ticket.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is one of the most coveted educational institutions of India and students eagerly wish to get admitted into TISS for the excellent pedagogy and future career prospects. In order to select the best students for its flagship MA (HRM and LR) program, TISS conducts the TISSNET exam every year.

Students who qualify the TISSNET Exam and other stages of the selection process get admitted into the various campuses of TISSNET located across the country, i.e. Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad. This year the TISSNET 2019 exam is scheduled for 4th January 2020.

As the TISSNET 2019 exam is just around the corner, candidates are in the final stages of their preparation and revision. But there is one important aspect that the candidates must remember and that is to download the admit card for TISSNET 2019 exam and take a printout along with on the day of the examination.

Yes, the long wait of the aspiring candidates is over as TISS is going to release the admit cards for TISSNET 2019 exam on the official website on 18th December 2019.

Therefore, the candidates must download their admit cards for the TISSNET 2019 exam as soon as they are released on the official website of TISS @ www.admissions.tiss.edu. Candidates must remember that it is mandatory for them to bring their valid ID proof as well as the printout of the admit card on the day of the examination.

Otherwise, they shall not be allowed to appear for the TISSNET 2019 exam. It is quintessential to mention here that the TISSNET Admit Card 2019 has been released only for those candidates who have completed the registration process successfully.

It must be noted that the candidates must refer to their admit card for details related to the examination venue, timing, and other important guidelines.

No hard copies of the admit cards will be sent to any candidates. So the candidates should download and take a printout of their to admit card for the exam day.

In case of any discrepancy in the details mentioned in the admit card, they must get in touch with TISS helpdesk @ pgadmission@tiss.edu for resolving the problem at the earliest.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the TISSNET Admit Card 2019 get released?

Answer: The TISSNET Admit Card 2019 will be released on 18th December 2019.

Question: From where can I download the TISSNET Admit Card 2019?

Answer: Candidates must log-on to the official website of TISS @ www.admissions.tiss.edu to download their TISSNET Admit Card 2019.

Question: On which date will the TISSNET 2019 be conducted?

Answer: The TISSNET Exam 2019 is scheduled for 4th January 2020.

Question: Will I get my admit card through the post?

Answer: No hard copies of the admit cards will be sent to the candidates. You must download your admit card from the TISS website only.

