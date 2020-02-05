CMAT 2020 Results Declared at cmat.nta.nic.in, Check Final Merit List and Official Answer Key here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on 4th February 2020. The CMAT 2020 was conducted on 28th January in 275 test centres across India.

Candidates can download their individual scorecard and final from the official website of NTA. Over 63 thousand candidates out of 74486 registered applicants appeared for the exam.

Gopaljee Jha secured the 1st rank in the merit list by securing 100.00 NTA Score or percentile. He is the only candidate achieving the perfect percentile in CMAT 2020.

The topper amongst female candidates is Kalisetty Udaya Sandhya Lakshmi Devi with 99.993 NTA Score or percentile. Overall seven applicants obtained 99.99+ percentile.

Steps to Download CMAT 2020 Scorecard

Step- 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in

Step-2: Click on the ‘View Result/ Scorecard’ tab.

Step-3: Enter your CMAT Application Number, Date of Birth and the Security pin.

Step-4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. The page will display your scorecard.

Step-5: Download the result and take a print out of the CMAT Scorecard.

Validity of CMAT Scorecard

The CMAT 2020 scorecard will be valid for one academic year, till 31st December 2020.

CMAT 2020 Official Answer Key

The NTA has also released final answer key for CMAT along with the results and merit list. Applicants can download the official answer key from the following link or by visiting the official website of NTA CMAT.

CMAT 2020 Final Answer Key Download

https://cmat.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=249&iii=Y

How to check CMAT 2020 All India Rank?

The NTA has also published the final merit list containing the names, sectional percentile and overall NTA score. If 2 or more candidates secure the same marks, the candidate obtaining higher marks in the following order will attain a higher rank.

The sectional order to determine the rank will be comparing scores in the Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation,

Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness Candidates in order. Applicants with lesser incorrect responses and candidates older in age will also gain an advantage in the tie break.

Find the link to download the final merit list to check All India Rank in CMAT 2020 below.

https://cmat.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=251&iii=Y

CMAT 2020 Toppers

Gopaljee Jha from Jharkhand secured a perfect 100 percentile. He is only candidate this year to do so. Kalisetty Udaya Sandhya from Telangana topped amongst the female candidates with 99.993 percentile.

Delhi candidate Fahad Nizam got the second rank with an overall percentile of 99.998. Tanuj Daga, a candidate from Madhya Pradesh, obtained 99.886 percentile to top amongst the PwD candidates.

Top 10 CMAT candidates with Overall marks and Percentile

All India Rank Name of the Candidate Total Marks Overall Percentile/ NTA Score 1 Gopaljee Jha 347 100.00 2 Fahad Nizam 342 99.998 3 Jeet Mukherjee 340 99.996 4 Gautam Bhugra 340 99.996 5 Tushant Kumar 338 99.993 6 Kalisetty Udaya Sandhya Lakshmi Devi 338 99.993 7 Nidhish Deshpande 335 99.990 8 Archit Kottapalli 335 99.990 9 Divyansh Tiwari 330 99.987 10 Abhishek Jha 329 99.985

CMAT 2020 Highlights

● The National Testing Agency was the conducting body for the CMAT for the second time.

● More than 1000 management institutes will accept the CMAT 2020 Scorecard.

● The CMAT exam was conducted on 28th January in 104 cities from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

● The CMAT 2020 was conducted in 245 test centres across India.

● The difficulty level of the CMAT paper was moderate.

