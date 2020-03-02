FIIB Delhi MBA/PGDM Programme Curriculum 2020: Course Structure, Specializations, Highlights, Electives

Located in India’s capital city, the Fortune Institute of International Business is one of the top Private MBA institutes in the country. Since its foundation in 1995, FIIB Delhi has been taking steps to modernize the MBA education of the country.

As the flagship programme of the institute is the 2-year full-time PGDM course, FIIB updates it with the changing scenario of the business world to provide a world-class management curriculum. The FIIB’s PGDM course has multiple national accreditations like AICTE, NBA and AIU (allows FIIB to offer MBA equivalent degree).

Fortune Institute of International Business Delhi runs the Hashtag of NoHype MBA for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programme (PGDM). The institute believes that instead of creating puffery around the MBA course, the focus should be on the development of ethical, tough and practical management graduates.

Highlights of PGDM Curriculum

Industry-Oriented course.

Regular Revision and updation after consultation with experts, practitioners and alumni.

Modern and Futuristic Design.

Learning-centric, interactive pedagogy.

Application of classroom knowledge in practical Internship Programmes that are part of the curriculum.

Social Internship Program: Students work with NGOs and other social ventures to solve business-related issues.

Corporate Internship Program: 12 weeks internship programme to understand the fine distinctions of the industry.

Classes delivered by distinguished faculty.

Global Learning: FIIB students learn the best practices of different socio-economic, legal and cultural environments.

Development of different skill sets such as Problem Solving and Decision Making through case studies, role-plays, simulations, management games, etc.

FIIB incorporates the recent and relevant trends of the management world.

Outcome-Based Learning.

Course Structure

1st Year Foundation

Basics of Statistics and Mathematics

Introduction to Spreadsheets

English Language Proficiency Training

Demystifying Analytics

Basics of Financial Accounting

Training Module

Academic Career Success-I

Term 1

Marketing Management-I

Spreadsheet for Business

Managing People and Teams

Managerial Economics

Business from Legal, Ethical & CSR Perspective

Financial Reporting Analytics

Statistics for Business Decision

Academic Career Success-II

Social Internship Programme after the completion of Term 1.

Term 2

Marketing Management-II

Management Accounting

Operations Management

Business Problem Solving

Managing Network & Organizations

Global Economics

New Venture Creation

Visual Storytelling

IT Tools for Managers

Term 3

Business Development Selling & Negotiation

Corporate Finance

Business Research Methods

Written Analysis and Communication

Strategic Management

Elective 1 & 2

Academic Career Success-III

12 weeks Corporate Internship Program after Term 3 ends.

Term 4

Business Simulation

Big Data Ecosystem

Electives 3 to 6

Academic Career Success-IV

Term 5

Electives 7 to 9

Term 6

Guided Independent Study

Specializations & List of Electives

FIIB offers specializations in the following areas. The electives will depend on the choice of the specializations.

Marketing- Consumer Behaviour, Digital Marketing, Sales and Distribution Management, Integrated Marketing Communication, Marketing Research, Business to Business Marketing, Strategic Marketing, Marketing of Luxury Products, Services Marketing, International Marketing, Retail Marketing, Brand Management and Customer Relationship Management.

Finance- Financial Services, Security Analysis and Valuation, International Finance and Treasury Management, Financial Statement Analysis, Tax Regulations and Planning, Project Appraisal and Financing, Financial Derivatives and Risk Management, Mergers, Acquisitions and Restructuring, Financial Modelling, Equity and Fixed Income Securities, Investment Banking, and Risk Analytics.

Human Resource Management- Talent Acquisition and Company Mapping, Employee Engagement and Talent Management, Management of Employee Performance, Leadership Skills Lab, Compensation and Benefits, Industrial Relations and Labour Laws, People ANalytics, Training and Development, XChange and Organizational Development, Conflict and Negotiation Management, Strategic HRM, and Cross-Cultural Management.

Operations Management & International Business-Supply Chain Management, Quality Management & Six Sigma, Service Operations Management, Advance Spreadsheet for Managers, Project Management, Supply Chain Analytics, Business Process Innovation and Management, Warehouse & Inventory Management, International Logistics Management, International trade Operation and Documentation, International Finance and Treasury Measure, India’s Foreign Trade, Cross-Cultural Management, Thrust Product and Thrust Market, and International Marketing.

Business Analytics- Business Problem Solving, Big Data Ecosystem, Predictive Analytics, Tools for Analytics, Advance Spreadsheet Modelling, and Analytics using R.

Strategy and Entrepreneurship- Business Research and Consulting, Entrepreneurship and Venture Capital, Corporate Entrepreneurship, Social Entrepreneurship, Econometrics for Decision Making, Managing Technology and Innovation, and Entrepreneurship and Family Business.

