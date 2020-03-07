XIME Bangalore MBA: Course Highlights, Curriculum Details, Electives

The Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) is a top MBA college group in South India offering the PGDM course in its 3 campuses namely Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi.

The oldest amongst them is XIME Bangalore, whose success and quality of management education brought up the demand of two more campuses. XIME Bangalore is also regarded as one of the best management institutes in South India.

The 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management of XIME Bangalore is equivalent to an MBA degree. XIME Bangalore is also the only campus of XIME with NBA accreditation and also has the AICTE approval for its PGDM course.

The PGDM programme of this institute also prides itself to have the international ACBSP (Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes) from the USA.

2-years MBA Course Highlights

The PGDM course of Bangalore is the flagship programme for the XIME.

The contemporary and unique curriculum that also encourages Entrepreneurship Spirit.

The institute follows a Trimester system.

Modern and interactive teaching methods.

XIME also provides training to students through the Corporate Internship opportunity.

A mandatory internship programme, Socially Useful and Productive Activity or SUPA, is part of the MBA curriculum to build an understanding of the relevant social issues and its management application.

Live Projects- Due to an abundance of internship opportunities in XIME, students get involved in the live projects at an early stage of the PGDM course.

There is a provision for international winter internship programs in France or China.

Student Exchange Programmes to provide global management outlook.

The foreign study tour is also part of the XIME MBA Programme.

Students will also get the opportunity to complete their summer project term at Nagoya University, Japan where they can apply the class knowledge in real-life.

MBA XIME BangaloreFocus Areas

XIME focuses on developing and imbibing the students with the following skillsets.

Problem-solving capacities.

Decision-making, Analytical, effective Communication and Reasoning skill development.

Social, ethical and value development.

XIME PGDM Curriculum Details

The 2-year PGDM course consists of a total of 129 credits where there are 120 credits for the class, 5 credits for the 2 months Summer Project and 2 credits each for the 3 weeks SUPA and 2 weeks foreign study tour. The approximate duration for each session is around 70 Minutes.

The first year will develop a base for the management topics with the introduction of foundation subjects. MBA students in their second year of select and study the elective subjects of their choice that will serve as their specialization domain. Students can select the electives/ specializations in the following subjects.

General Management

Finance

Marketing

IT & Analytics

Human Resources

Product & Operation.

Apart from the electives, students will also study the core courses and business environment courses that will include subjects such as Entrepreneurship, Business Strategy, Business Ethics, International Business, Cross-Cultural Management and Leadership in Action.

Note- The MBA curriculum of XIME Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi are similar. The intake for the three campuses is different, with XIME Bangalore having 180 seats and the XIME Kochi & Chennai having an intake capacity of 120 students respectively.

