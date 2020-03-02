FIIB Delhi 2020 Expected Cut-off, Selection Process

The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), located in Delhi, is one of the top colleges in North India for an MBA. Established in 1995, FIIB has been able to prove itself as a premier college for management education over the past few years.

As a B-School, FIIB has ensured high-quality education for more than 2400+ students. The front runner programme of the FIIB is the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). It is an MBA equivalent program with AICTE’s approval and the accreditation of AIU and National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

The up-to-date programme is designed by keeping the changing business world and skills on the mind. The foundation for the programme not only offers a global mindset curriculum, but it also induces the knowledge of sustainability sensitization through classes social, environmental and economic issues.

The PGDM course is also leadership-oriented and incorporates Leadership Speaker Series, Discussions with Business Leaders as well. Another feature of the FIIB PGDM course is the joint classes with several international associations with B-Schools such as Sam Walton College of Business (USA), INPAQT (Netherlands) and the study abroad exchange programs.

The last date to apply for the MBA programme at Delhi was on 28th February. Find out the details of FIIB’s PGDM programme’s expected cut-off, selection criteria and eligibility criteria below.

What are the eligibility criteria for the 2-year full-time PGDM Programme?

Any applicant with the following criteria is eligible to apply for the PGDM course of FIIB.

A candidate must have a minimum of 50% marks in class 10th, 12th, undergraduate degree and throughout their academic career.

A bachelor’s degree from a recognized college/ university.

The CAT /MAT /XAT /ATMA /CMAT /GMAT scores. A candidate must have obtained 50 percentile in any of the above-mentioned entrance tests.

What test scores does FIIB Delhi accept?

An applicant must submit any of the following management entrance test scores for the shortlisting and selection process.

CAT/ XAT/ GMAT/ CMAT/ MAT/ ATMA.

What is the expected cut-off for FIIB PGDM 2020?

As per the official website of FIIB, the cut-off for both CAT and MAT is 50 percentile. Based on the previous trends, the cut-off for CMAT usually stays in the range of 75 to 80 percentile.

However, based on the CAT 2020 cut-off, the CMAT cut-off can be around 60 percentile. The XAT, ATMA and GMAT cut-offs are also expected to be around 60 percentile. Nonetheless, other factors can affect the shortlist.

What are the factors that can affect the shortlist?

The following factors can affect the shortlist.

CAT / XAT/ GMAT/ CMAT/ MAT/ ATMA

Academic Performance

The total number of applicants.

The intake capacity.

The total number of candidates FIIB Delhi wishes to call for the Interview.

What are the selection parameters for FIIB admissions?

Academic Performances– FIIB prefers candidates with consistent academic results throughout their academic trajectory.

Entrance Test Scores– The entrance test scores will be used for the second stage and overall selection.

Rank Holders– College and University rank holders will get a clear preference over other candidates.

Diversity– FIIB encourages academic diversity in the PGDM batch.

What is the Weightage for Final Selection?

Entrance Exam 35% Academic Performance 10% Test Score 20% Work Experience 10% Personal Interview 15% Speaking Skill Test 10% Total 100%

To know more about FIIB join, [OFFICIAL] 2020-2022 FIIB Admissions Group and Life @ Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)

