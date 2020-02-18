FIIB PGDM 2020 Admission Process

The PGDM program of the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) is one of the top MBA courses in India. The curriculum of the 2-years full-time program is designed to suit the ever-changing patterns of the business world.

FIIB aims to provide career and individual growth-oriented education that will build great problem-solving and competent managerial skills for the next-gen Managers.

FIIB encourages applicants from diverse academic, professional and personal backgrounds.

Find the complete details related to the FIIB PGDM 2020-2022 admission process, important dates and selection criteria below.

PGDM Program Highlights & Advantages

As per the FIIB, the below-listed reasons are why one should choose this B-school for their dream MBA program.

Top-Ranked, AICTE Approved B-School & Equivalence to MBA by AIU

NBA Accreditation

Unique, employability focused & Industry-focused Curriculum

Value-Adding Study Abroad Immersion Experience

Excellent Placements and Corporate Linkages

Accomplished and Networked Alumni Base

Specializations offered in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations Management, Business Analytics, International Business, Strategy and Entrepreneurship.

FIIB PGDM Minimum Eligibility Criteria 2020

Aspirants with the following criteria are eligible to apply for the FIIB PGDM program. Candidates who do not fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria are advised to not apply for the course as the application will not be considered for evaluation.

A valid and a minimum of 50% marks in any of the below-listed management aptitude entrance test.

CAT 2019

MAT 2019/2020

GMAT

XAT 2020

ATMA

CMAT

The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from an AIU/UGC or AICTE recognized college/ university or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India.

The Bachelor’s degree/ equivalent qualification must be of minimum 3 years after completing Higher Secondary Schooling (10+2) equivalent.

Students in their final year of graduation can also apply given that such candidates will be able to submit the final mark sheet and certificates by October 2020 while obtaining a minimum 50% marks in aggregate. Candidates who fail to fulfil these criteria will not get any refund of the admission fee.

How can one apply to FIIB PGDM?/ PGDM 2020 Application Process

The FIIB follows a rolling admission process, i.e, applications will be evaluated on a ‘first-come-first-served basis’. The later round applications will get evaluated after the earlier applications.

Step by Step guide to fill the FIIB PGDM MBA Application

The form must be filled in one go, that is, there is no option of saving and returning to fill the form at a later time.

Visit the official website of FIIB- www.fiib.edu.in

Click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the right side of the MBA PGDM page.

Keep the scanned file of your passport size photograph in the jpg. Format ready.

Applicants must read the instruction carefully before beginning the registration process. Candidates are required to pay the application form fee before completing the registration form.

Applicants are required to pay Rs. 1,500 for the application form. The acceptable modes of payment include Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Net Banking.

The application process is divided into 7 sections.

Personal Details Parent’s Details Entrance Examination Details Academic Qualification Details Professional Qualifications Details Disclaimers Enclosures.

After completing the registration process, candidates will get a unique registration number that the candidate must note for future reference.

Document Submission– Applicants will have to submit these documents while submitting the PGDM application form.

Birth Certificate/ Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

Final Graduation Marksheet (latest year/semester if the final year mark sheet is not available)

MAT/CAT/XAT/GMAT/ATMA/CMAT Scorecard

A Recent Passport Size Photograph

Updated Resume

Aadhar Card Copy

PGDM 2020 Important Dates

The applications to the PGDM 2020-2022 program began in October 2019. There are three admission cycles in which an aspirant can submit the form.

Ongoing Admission Cycle: 2 and 3

Application Deadline for Cycle 2: 28th February 2020

Application Deadline for Cycle 3: 31st May 2020

Interview Dates for Admission Cycles 2 & 3: To be announced later

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round based on the PGDM application form, Entrance test scorecard and academic background. Such candidates will have to appear for the mandatory Speaking Skills Test and Personal Interview.

Applications for the shortlisting process will be evaluated based on the scorecard of any of the aforementioned management courses and the following components.

Past Academic Performances- College/ University rank holders will get an added advantage during the shortlisting process for the Interview round.

Work Experience

Case Study Analysis

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Personality and Aptitude Trait (PAT) Monitor

Personal Interview

Diversity of the Academic Background

Proven consistent academic performance and ability to sustain pressure.

Note- The WAT/PAT is an online process. Candidates qualifying this round will be called for the final stage- Speaking skills test and Interview.

Personal competencies such as communication, interpersonal, teamwork and leadership skills are among other key considerations.

Final Merit List Weightage Component

Entrance Exam: 35

Academic Performance: 10

FIIB Test: 20

Work Experience: 10

Interview: 15

Speaking Skill Test: 10

Total: 100

