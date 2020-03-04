IFMR GSB MBA 2020 Selection Criteria, Process, Cut-Off

The Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business is a premier institute of South India offering a full-time MBA degree. The institute is located 80 km away from Chennai in the Sri City, a Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh.

The applications for IFMR’s 2-year flagship MBA programme is open. Candidates can apply for the MBA course by 3rd March 2020. The institute will publish the final merit list in March or April 2020.

Check the IFMR Sri City MBA 2020-2022 Selection Process, Cut-offs, WAT-PI Cities and Important Dates before applying for the programme.

Selection Criteria

IFMR GSB conducts two rounds of MBA admission. One for the Working Professionals candidates with 12 to 36 months of work experience. The other round or General Round is held for freshers (no work experience) and applicants with 1 to 36 months of work experience.

The selection process begins when the application process ends. After receiving the applications till 3rd March 2020, IFMR will start the application screening process.

Screening of Application

In this process, candidates will be selected to appear for the Written Ability Test and Personal Interview stage. To be eligible to feature on the final MBA merit list, the shortlisted candidate must attend the WAT-PI rounds. IFMR will select candidates based on the following parameters.

A minimum of 60% marks in class 10.

A minimum of 60% marks in class 12.

A minimum of 60% marks in the Bachelor’s degree.

Candidates meeting the management entrance test eligibility cut-off.

Minimum Eligibility Cut-Off: IFMR GSB accepts CAT 2019, XAT, CMAT, GMAT and GRE scores.

A candidate must secure a minimum of 75 percentile in CAT or XAT. The cut-off percentile for CMAT 2020, GMAT and GRE is 85 percentile.

WAT and PI Stage: Both the Written Ability Test and Personal Interview will be conducted on the same day. The shortlisted applicants will get the option to select the time slot.

The WAT is usually held for 15 to 20 minutes. After the completion of WAT, candidates are required to attend the Personal Interview round. The average time for the interview of each candidate ranges between 20 to 30 minutes.

WPR WAT and PI Cities

The interview for the WPR round will begin from the fourth week of February 2020. The interview for the Working Professional Round will be conducted in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

General Round WAT-PI Cities

Though candidates will get the following options to select their choice of WAT-PI city, IFMR can change the venue depending on the circumstances. The interview for the General Round will commence from the fourth week of March 2020.

The General Round interview will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune and Visakhapatnam.

Shortlist Announcement

The list of shortlisted candidates for the Working Professional Round has been published by the institute. The WPR applicants can check their status by visiting the official website of IFMR.

Candidates can expect the list of selected candidates for the General Round by 2nd or 3rd week of March 2020.

