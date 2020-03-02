Welingkar PGDM Admission Process 2020-22; Check details here

Welingkar Institute of Management, located in Mumbai has stopped the ongoing process of application on 14.02.2020 for PGDM Admission Process 2020 as it was the last date for applying.

The institute has declared the criteria and eligibility in details which include the cut offs needed for shortlisting, mentioning the dates of GD-PI in various cities which are needed for admission purpose and allocating to Mumbai as well as Bangalore campuses.

It also had provided the details of Placements, Admission fees and process, USPs and what are needed in order to apply.

The application fee was Rs. 3000/- in order to apply in Mumbai or Bangalore campuses which is applicable only for eligible candidates and the last date was 14 February, 2020.

Welingkar is considered to be one of the top B-schoold leading in India. The institute takes candidates based on the qualifications on CAT exam 2019, XAT exam 2020, CMAT exam, 2020 and exam scores of ATMA required for 2020 Admission. This article provides all the necessary specifications for Welingkar PGDM Admission Process 2020-22.

Crucial Dates:

GD-PI Shortlist – 18.02.2020 to 21.02.2020

GD-PI Announcement Dates – 06.03.2020 to 22.03.2020

GD-PI Centers – Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi

Final Status of Merit – to be declared on April, 2020

Programmes available:

This prestigious institute offers full-time 2 years course in Post Graduate Diploma Management which is AICTE recognized in –

Business Analytics and Research

Business Design

E-Biz

Retail

Healthcare

Rural Management

Media Management

The courses offered are in the campuses of B-schoold located in Matunga, in Mumbai and at Electronic City which is in Bengaluru.

Welingkar’s Moderate Fee

It offers extremely moderate fee structure of PDGM program with great high placements. It is a renowned Indian management institute owing to its high Rol. At Welingkar, the program fees for PDGM course along with other expenses are much affordable compared to many other colleges which offer MBA courses.

Tuition fees (2 years) – Rs. 11,00,00 in Mumbai campus.

Deposition of Library – Rs. 4,000 (refundable) in Mumbai campus.

Hostel fees – Rs. 1,80,000 to Rs. 3,00,000 (as per the availability of accommodation) in Mumbai campus.

Deposit – Rs. 5,000 (refundable) in Mumbai campus.

All total fee for two years – Rs. 12,89,000 to Rs. 14,09,000 in Mumbai campus.

Admission Cut Offs at Welingkar

The institute has declared the cut offs necessary for PDGM admission 2020. The process of selection will take place according to the academic performances, experience from work, Group Activity, Personal Interview as well as the scores obtained in the entrance exam.

Mumbai campus –

CAT 2019 – 75

XAT 2020 – 75

CMAT 2020 – 80

ATMA 2020 – 80

GMAT – 600

Intake of PGDM Programs:

There are 7 full-time 2 years PGDM courses offered by Welingkar Mumbai in the management sectors.

PGDM (total) – 180

PGDM in E-business – 60

PGDM in Business Design – 60

PGDM in Research and Business Analytics – 60

PGDM in Healthcare – 60

PGDM in Media and Entertainment – 60

PGDM in Retail Management – 60

PGDM in Rural Management – 60

Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree of 3 years with minimum 50% score.

Mandatory exam appearance in the above mentioned exams.

Applying Process:

Welingkar website log in

Registering and creating an account

Online purchasing of Rs. 3000/- application form

Form number and password will be sent to the register email ID when payment is confirmed.

Welingkar Institute of Management offers excellent learning experience. Lectures, industrial projects conducted on-field, leadership are noteworthy here. It marks its syllabus among the top International and Indian Business Schools.

