DRDO Multi-Tasking MTS Recruitment 2019: Apply online on drdo.gov.in

    DRDO Multi-Tasking MTS Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply online on the official website, drdo.gov.in.

    DRDO Multi-Tasking MTS Recruitment 2019

    The notification has been passed by DRDO inviting application for the post of various Multi-Tasking Staff. The interested and eligible candidates shall apply for the job posting by visiting the official website.

    Vacancy Details-

    Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 1817

    Important Date

    Particulars Dates
    Last date to apply- 23rd January 2020
    Starting Date for Online Application: 23rd December 2019
    Closing Date for Submission of Application: 23rd January 2020
    Tentative Date of Tier-i Exam- Shall be updated

    The candidate shall note that CEPTAM will not be responsible for the candidates if candidates are not able to submit their applications within the last date due to the aforesaid reasons.

    Age Limitation:

    The candidate must fall between the age group of 18 and 25 Years respectively.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.drdo.gov.in/home .

    Eligibility-

    Education Qualification

    Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post.

    • The candidate should have passed10th Class or equivalent from a distinguished Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass.
    • Also, aspirants must have obtained the EQR as on the basic date of eligibility for the posts they are applying.
    • Those expecting results of the final examination as on a significant date of eligibility for the designated qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

    Pay Scale-

    The candidates who get selected shall have Pay matrix Level-1 (Rs 18000-56900) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits or allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

    Application fees-

    The application fees are Non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100/- is to be paid by the candidate while filling the application.

    How to apply?

    • Firstly, the candidate must enroll online by filling up the basic details.
    • Once they get successful registration, the candidate will get a user Id & password which will be used to login for filling of application.
    • The candidate must fill their name, date of birth, father’s name & mother’s name as given in matriculation/secondary/ITI examination certificate; otherwise, their candidature may be canceled.
    • Applicants should have their registered mobile number and valid & active personal email id. CEPTAM will not entertain any demand for a change of mobile number & email address at a further stage.

    Also read, DRDO CEPTAM 9 Answer Key 2019.

