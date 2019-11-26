IWST Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Technician and other details, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    IWST Recruitment 2019, Institute of Wood Science and Technology Recruitment 2019 Apply Online for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Technician and other details, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

    IWST Recruitment 2019

    The notification has been passed by the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) welcoming applications for the Multi-Tasking Staff and other posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 16 January 2020.

    Important Date:

    Particulars Dates
    ·         Last Date of submission of application: ·         16 January 2020

     Vacancy Details

    The vacancy details are as follows-

    • Technical Assistant (Category-II) (Chemistry): 01 Post
    • Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 01 Post
    • Technician (Category I) (Plumber): 01 Post
    • Technician (Category I) (Carpenter): 01 Post
    • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 12 Posts

    Eligibility Criteria

    Age Limit:

    • Technical Assistant (Category-II) – 21 years or max. 30
    • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-18 years or max. 27 years.
    • Technician (Category I) (Plumber): 18 years or max. 30 years.
    • Technician (Category I) (Carpenter):18 years or max. 30 years.
    • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 18 years or max. 27 years.

    Educational Qualification

    • Technical Assistant (Category-II) (Chemistry):

    The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s degree in Science in the relevant field/specialization or equivalent (e.g., B.Tech in Chemical Engineering) from a recognized University.

    • Lower Division Clerk (LDC):

    The candidate shall hold a12th class certificate from a recognized board.

    • Technician (Category I) (Plumber):

    The candidate shall hold a Matriculation from a recognized board with ITI certificate in relevant trade or certificate course from a Govt. recognized Institute.

    • Technician (Category I) (Carpenter):

    The candidate shall hold a Matriculation from a recognized board with ITI certificate in relevant trade or certificate course from a Govt. recognized Institute.

    • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS):

    The candidate shall hold a Class 10th pass certificate from a recognized board/recognized school.

    How to Apply

    Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 16 January 2020.

    For more details, candidates shall refer to official notification.

