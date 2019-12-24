DRDO Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1817 Multi-Tasking Staff Posts by 23 January @www.drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

There are a total of 1817 vacancies, so the interested candidates can apply to these posts by visiting the official website of DRDO, i.e. www.drdo.gov.in and complete the application process through a prescribed format available in the website. The candidates should note that they should complete the application process on or before 23rd January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 1817 vacancies available under DRDO Recruitment 2019 out of which

163 vacancies are available for the candidates belonging to the SC category

114 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the ST category

188 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the EWS category

849 vacancies for the candidates belonging to General category

503 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the OBC category

50 vacancies for the candidates belonging to MSP

135 vacancies for the candidates belonging to ESM and,

19 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the PWD category

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should be 10th passed from a recognized Board, or they should be an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) passed. However, the candidates who are still awaiting their results of the final examination will not be eligible to apply for any of the posts

AGE LIMIT

The candidates belonging to the unreserved categories should be less than 18 years and should not be more than 25 years

However, there are upper age relaxation for reserved categories as per the rules of the Government of India

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for General Male, OBC-NCL Male and the EWS candidates is Rs 100. As per the Government of India rules, there is no application fee for women from all categories and also there is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM categories.

The candidates should note that they need to make the fee payment through online mode by Credit card, debit card or net banking process.

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates will have to visit the official website drdo.gov.in.

After reaching the homepage, they need to click on the Careers section and download the DRDO recruitment advertisement.

The candidates will then have to register online and then fill up the application form.

After this, they need to upload photograph and signature and then pay the application fee.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under the DRDO recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 1817 vacancies are available.

Question: When is the last date for the application process of DRDO recruitment?

Answer: The last date for application submission is 23rd January 2020.

Question: How can I apply for the DRDO posts?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website and then follow the instructions to fill up the application form.

Question: Which is the official website of DRDO?

Answer: The official website of DRDO is www.drdo.gov.in.

