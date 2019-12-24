DRDO Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1817 Multi-Tasking Staff Posts by 23 January @www.drdo.gov.in
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).
There are a total of 1817 vacancies, so the interested candidates can apply to these posts by visiting the official website of DRDO, i.e. www.drdo.gov.in and complete the application process through a prescribed format available in the website. The candidates should note that they should complete the application process on or before 23rd January 2020.
VACANCY DETAILS
There are a total of 1817 vacancies available under DRDO Recruitment 2019 out of which
- 163 vacancies are available for the candidates belonging to the SC category
- 114 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the ST category
- 188 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the EWS category
- 849 vacancies for the candidates belonging to General category
- 503 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the OBC category
- 50 vacancies for the candidates belonging to MSP
- 135 vacancies for the candidates belonging to ESM and,
- 19 vacancies for the candidates belonging to the PWD category
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
The candidates should be 10th passed from a recognized Board, or they should be an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) passed. However, the candidates who are still awaiting their results of the final examination will not be eligible to apply for any of the posts
AGE LIMIT
- The candidates belonging to the unreserved categories should be less than 18 years and should not be more than 25 years
- However, there are upper age relaxation for reserved categories as per the rules of the Government of India
APPLICATION FEE
The application fee for General Male, OBC-NCL Male and the EWS candidates is Rs 100. As per the Government of India rules, there is no application fee for women from all categories and also there is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM categories.
The candidates should note that they need to make the fee payment through online mode by Credit card, debit card or net banking process.
HOW TO APPLY?
- The interested candidates will have to visit the official website drdo.gov.in.
- After reaching the homepage, they need to click on the Careers section and download the DRDO recruitment advertisement.
- The candidates will then have to register online and then fill up the application form.
- After this, they need to upload photograph and signature and then pay the application fee.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –
Question: How many vacancies are available under the DRDO recruitment 2020?
Answer: A total of 1817 vacancies are available.
Question: When is the last date for the application process of DRDO recruitment?
Answer: The last date for application submission is 23rd January 2020.
Question: How can I apply for the DRDO posts?
Answer: The candidates can visit the official website and then follow the instructions to fill up the application form.
Question: Which is the official website of DRDO?
Answer: The official website of DRDO is www.drdo.gov.in.