College of Vocational Studies (CVS) Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 100 Teaching Posts at cvs.edu.in, Steps How to Apply

College of Vocational Studies (CVS) has released the notification to recruit candidates for the teaching posts. Candidates who are interested should read the instructions and eligibility criteria on the official website and can apply before 22nd December 2019. The official website of college is http://www.cvs.edu.in/.

Vacancy Details

It is important to know the open vacancies before the candidates apply. The following are the number of vacancies for teaching posts released by CVS:-

Subject Teacher Number of Vacancies / Posts Commerce 29 Computer Science 01 Economics 17 English 17 EVS 02 Hindi 11 History 10 Mathematics 01 Management 08 Political Science 01 Tourism 03

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the Eligibility criteria to be hired for teaching posts in College of Vocational Studies.

Candidate must have Master degree or an equivalent grade in as Point scale wherever the grading System is followed in as foreign University for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Candidates should have secured minimum of 55 % marks in the degree course to qualify for the post.

It is mandatory for the candidates to have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) which is conducted by UGC – University Grants Commission or CSIR – Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

Application Procedure

It is necessary that candidate first reads the details regarding the posts. The official website of CVS has all the details regarding qualification, experience screening, guidelines and Indicative Performa’s etc. along with the advertisement.

Interested candidates who have met the eligibility criteria can apply through online on the official website. The application form should be submitted in the prescribed format with complete and accurate details. It will be totally responsibility of candidate for the authenticity in the application form. The application form should be submit on or before 22nd December 2019.

College of Vocational Studies (CVS) Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 100 Teaching Posts at cvs.edu.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More