College of Vocational Studies (CVS) Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 100 Teaching Posts at cvs.edu.in, Steps How to Apply

    College of Vocational Studies, Released notification for 100 Teaching Posts. Candidates can apply online before 22nd December 2019 from official website cvs.edu.in

    College of Vocational Studies (CVS) has released the notification to recruit candidates for the teaching posts. Candidates who are interested should read the instructions and eligibility criteria on the official website and can apply before 22nd December 2019. The official website of college is http://www.cvs.edu.in/.

    Vacancy Details

    It is important to know the open vacancies before the candidates apply. The following are the number of vacancies for teaching posts released by CVS:-

    Subject Teacher Number of Vacancies / Posts
    Commerce 29
    Computer Science 01
    Economics 17
    English 17
    EVS 02
    Hindi 11
    History 10
    Mathematics 01
    Management 08
    Political Science 01
    Tourism 03

    Eligibility Criteria

    It is necessary for the candidates to meet the Eligibility criteria to be hired for teaching posts in College of Vocational Studies.

    Candidate must have Master degree or an equivalent grade in as Point scale wherever the grading System is followed in as foreign University for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Candidates should have secured minimum of 55 % marks in the degree course to qualify for the post.

    It is mandatory for the candidates to have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) which is conducted by UGC – University Grants Commission or CSIR – Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

    Application Procedure

    It is necessary that candidate first reads the details regarding the posts. The official website of CVS has all the details regarding qualification, experience screening, guidelines and Indicative Performa’s etc. along with the advertisement.

    Interested candidates who have met the eligibility criteria can apply through online on the official website. The application form should be submitted in the prescribed format with complete and accurate details. It will be totally responsibility of candidate for the authenticity in the application form. The application form should be submit on or before 22nd December 2019.

