DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 1817 Vacancies for the Profile of Multi Tasking Staff

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is an entity operating under the Ministry OF Defence of the Central Government of India. It is the responsibility of the DRDO to develop state of the art battlefield systems for the different wings of Indian forces.

With more than 60 laboratories spread over the country, DRDO is always looking for suitable candidates to be recruited at different vacancies available. In order to select the most suitable candidates, DRDO conducts the recruitment drives periodically in which thousands of candidates participate.

There is an important piece of information for the candidates who are interested in working under the DRDO.

As per the latest information available on the official website of DRDO, the official DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification has now been released. According to the notification, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 1817 vacancies available along with the profile of Multi Tasking Staff.

The online application process under the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification will commence from 23rd December 2019 10.00 AM and will culminate on 23rd January 2020 5.00 PM.

Thus, all the candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies must complete the online applications as soon as possible, to avoid any last-minute hassles.

The official website for completion of online application process under DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification is www.drdo.gov.in/ceptam-notice-board.

As offline applications are not supported for the ongoing recruitment drive, candidates should complete their applications before the cut-off date, i.e. 23rd January 2020. Thereafter, the application link will be de-activated and the candidates will not be able to register.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification: Important Information

The total available vacancies to be filled under DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification are 1817.

The application fee payable by general category candidates is Rs. 100, while other candidates need not pay any application fee.

The acceptable age bracket for this recruitment drive is 18-25 years. Age relaxation limits are applicable as per the guidelines of the Indian government.

The online application process starts on 23 rd December 2019 at 10.00 AM

December 2019 at 10.00 AM The online application process ends on 23 rd January 2020, 5.00 PM

January 2020, 5.00 PM Examination dates for Tier 1 exam will be notified later

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for DRDO CEPTAM | DRDO Recruitment 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the online application process start?

Answer: The online application process will commence on 23rd December 2019.

Question: Is there any application fee payable to apply for the vacancies advertised herein?

Answer: The application fee payable by general category candidates is Rs. 100, while other candidates need not pay any application fee.

Question: Which is the official website for completing the online applications?

Answer: The official website for completion of online application process under DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Notification is www.drdo.gov.in/ceptam-notice-board.

Question: Which is the last date to complete the online application?

Answer: 23rd January 2020 is the last date for completing the online applications.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 1817 Vacancies for the Profile of Multi Tasking Staff was last modified:

Read More