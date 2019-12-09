HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • IWST Recruitment 2019: Apply online for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Technician and other posts, Steps How to Apply

    Posted on by Faizan Bhombal

    IWST Recruitment 2019, Institute of wood science and technology released notification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Technician and other posts. Candidates can check official website iwst.icfre.gov.in

    Institute of wood science and technology – IWST is looking for candidates for multi-tasking staff and other posts. The institute has recently released the notification for the openings and the last date to submit the application form is 16th January 2020.

    Vacancy Details

    Candidates who are eligible and are willing to work with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) can check below the number of vacancies released: –

    Name of Posts Number of Vacancies
    Technical Assistant (Category-II) (Chemistry) 01
    Lower Division Clerk – LDC 01
    Technician (Category I) (Plumber) 01
    Technician (Category I) (Carpenter) 01
    Multi-Tasking Staff – MTS 12

    It is necessary that the candidates apply in the prescribed format for the IWST on or before 16th January 2020. Candidates would be working at Bangalore City, Karnataka, India and they can check all the details at the official website which is http://iwst.icfre.gov.in/

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates should note that there are certain eligibility criteria laid by IWST. The following are the criteria that needs to be met before the candidate apply for the posts: –

    1. The age of the candidate must be between 18 years to 27 years and candidate should be class 10th pass from any recognized school for Multi-Tasking Staff – MTS.
    2. For Technical Assistant (Category-II) (Chemistry) post candidate should have Bachelor degree in Science in the relevant field from a recognized University and Age Limit is from 21 years or maximum 30 years.
    3. Candidates must have pass class 12th from any recognized school and age should be between 18 years to 27 years for Lower Division Clerk.
    4. Candidate must have Matriculation from a recognized board with ITI certificate in relevant trade or Certificate course from a Govt. recognized Institute for Technician Category I – Plumber post and also for Technician Category I – Carpenter and age should be between 18 years to 30 years.

    Read Next

    ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates
    OMPL Recruitment 2019, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours