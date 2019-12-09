IWST Recruitment 2019: Apply online for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Technician and other posts, Steps How to Apply

Institute of wood science and technology – IWST is looking for candidates for multi-tasking staff and other posts. The institute has recently released the notification for the openings and the last date to submit the application form is 16th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates who are eligible and are willing to work with the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) can check below the number of vacancies released: –

Name of Posts Number of Vacancies Technical Assistant (Category-II) (Chemistry) 01 Lower Division Clerk – LDC 01 Technician (Category I) (Plumber) 01 Technician (Category I) (Carpenter) 01 Multi-Tasking Staff – MTS 12

It is necessary that the candidates apply in the prescribed format for the IWST on or before 16th January 2020. Candidates would be working at Bangalore City, Karnataka, India and they can check all the details at the official website which is http://iwst.icfre.gov.in/

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should note that there are certain eligibility criteria laid by IWST. The following are the criteria that needs to be met before the candidate apply for the posts: –

The age of the candidate must be between 18 years to 27 years and candidate should be class 10th pass from any recognized school for Multi-Tasking Staff – MTS. For Technical Assistant (Category-II) (Chemistry) post candidate should have Bachelor degree in Science in the relevant field from a recognized University and Age Limit is from 21 years or maximum 30 years. Candidates must have pass class 12th from any recognized school and age should be between 18 years to 27 years for Lower Division Clerk. Candidate must have Matriculation from a recognized board with ITI certificate in relevant trade or Certificate course from a Govt. recognized Institute for Technician Category I – Plumber post and also for Technician Category I – Carpenter and age should be between 18 years to 30 years.

