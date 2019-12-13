CFSL Recruitment 2019: Apply for MTS Posts on cfslhyd.gov.in; Last Date to Apply is 21st Dec

CFSL Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. has inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (Technical) (Men & Women). Enthusiastic candidates shall apply for the same within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (21 December 2019).

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Last date for Application Submission-. Within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (21 December 2019)

Vacancy Details:

Multi-Tasking Staff-02 Posts

Age limit for:

The candidate should be under the age limit between 18 to 25 (Upper age is relax able as per Govt. of India Rules applicable from time to time) as on the date of application.

The official website to get more details about the recruitment is http://cfslhyd.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Essential Qualification:

The candidates must hold a Matriculation or equivalent pass.

It is desirable if candidates have one year of experience working in a Laboratory.

Also, interested candidates can check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria and other details for the posts.

Selection Criteria

The candidate shall note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination to be conducted by the organization. The Date and place of written examination will be informed in due course. And the candidates need to send their application with enclosing attested copies of certificates and mark sheets along with experience certificates.

Pay Scale-

The pay scale shall be Rs. 5200-20,200/- Grade pay Rs. 1800/- Plus usual allowances designated by the Central Government from time to time.

How to Apply?

Qualified candidates can submit an application in the designated format to the mentioned address in the advice within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement (21 December 2019).

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

