DRDO CEPTAM 9 Answer Key 2019 to be Released Soon on drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM Answer Key 2019

The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) is convoying Tier–I (Computer Based Test) for several posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre at various exam centers across the country. The DRDO CEPTAM 9 Tier 1 Exam 2019 will be carried till 23 November 2019.

It is assumed that the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will issue the answer keys in the End week of November or the first week of December 2019.

The selection process will consist of Tier–I (CBT), Tier-2 (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test, wherever applicable), and Document Verification. The online procedure for DRDO CEPTAM 9 was started on 21 September 2019 and ceased on 15 October 2019.

The candidates who are performing in the DRDO CEPTAM 9 Tier 2019 Exam will be able to download DRDO CEPTAM 9 Answer Key 2019 with the solutions through the official website of DRDO i.e., www.drdo.gov.in .

Important dates-

Opening date for submission of the application for DRDO CEPTAM 09 Recruitment 2019: 21 September 2019.

Last date for submission of the application for DRDO CEPTAM 09 Recruitment 2019: 15 October 2019.

Points to note-

Reference- CEPTAM-09/A&A

The vacancies shall be for 224 Posts

Vacancy-

The Vacancy includes-

Cook,

Store Assistant ‘A,’

Vehicle Operator ‘A,’

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and

Fireman

Following the announcement of DRDO CEPTAM 9 2019 Answer Key, candidates will be able to propose objections, if any, against the answer keys. Afterward, DRDO will release the final answer keys after analyzing the provisional answer keys. Candidates can visit the official website for the latest updates.

This exam is being done to recruit 224 posts of Security Assistant ‘A’, Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III), Stenographer Grade-II, Administrative Assistant ‘A’, Asstt Halwai-cum Cook, Store Assistant ‘A’, Vehicle Operator ‘A’, Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ and Fireman in various departments under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. For more details candidate shall refer official notification.

Also read, DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BAvXNHL79U4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

DRDO CEPTAM 9 Answer Key 2019 to be Released Soon on drdo.gov.in was last modified:

Read More