Odisha Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Multi tasking Staff (MTS), Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant Posts, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The Odisha Postal Circle has been established by the state government of Odisha under the Department of Posts. It has taken up the responsibility of timely deliveries of mails, parcels, letters, etc.

The Odisha Postal Circle claims to have full dedication towards its customers. In addition, it also employs are large number of people for carrying out its services.

Several vacancies have been announced by the Odisha Postal Services for a number of Posts. The body is looking for candidates who are meritorious sportspersons.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format if they deem themselves eligible for the vacancies.

There are a total of 30 vacancies. Here are the various posts and the number of vacancies available for the recruitment under each post –

Postman : 5 vacancies

Multitasking Staff (MTS) : 4 vacancies

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant : 21 vacancies

For each of these vacancies, candidates will be selected on the basis of the various sports. The sports from which the recruitment will take place include Wrestling, Basketball, Athletics, Football, Best Physique, Hockey, Cricket, Volleyball, Badminton, Chess and Carom.

Before making the application, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria for each of the posts. Candidates must qualify in both educational criteria and sports qualifications –

Educational qualifications :

Candidates should be 10th pass if applying for the post of Postman or Multitasking Staff.

Candidates should be 12th pass if applying for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant.

pass if applying for the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. Sports Qualifications :

Candidates can apply for the above-stated posts if they are –

Sportspersons who have represented the state or the country at a National or International level competition.

Sportspersons who have represented their university at an inter-university competition.

Sportspersons who have represented their school team in a National level sports competition for schools as conducted by the All India School Games Federation.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Candidates must also apply only if they fall within the age limitations set by the Odisha Postal Circle. The age limitations are –

Postman : 18 years to 25 years

Multitasking Staff : 18 years to 27 years

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant : 18 years to 27 years

If the candidates are eligible, they can make their application through the offline mode, that is, the application must be submitted by hand or by post. Candidates must write their application along and attach all the necessary documents (attested photocopies) to the application. The application should be submitted in the following venue –

The Assistant Director (Sports) & Secretary OCPSB,

Office of the Chief Postmaster General,

Odisha Circle,

Bhubaneshwar – 751001.

Any further information will be available on the official website of Odisha Postal Circle.

