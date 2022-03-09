BITS Pilani Summer Internship Highlights 2022, Check Details Here

Learning from textbooks, lectures, and another study material is necessary to create a strong foundation for management students. However, to equip students with insights into the actual business world, they must be exposed to the practical side of things. As a result, industrial learning is an essential component of management education, allowing students to obtain hands-on experience and determine their potential work areas within the general organisational function.

The Management Department at BITS Pilani provides a two-month integrated industry experience in the form of summer internships at reputed organizations. This internship begins after the second semester and lays the groundwork for the subsequent placement season in the following semester.

BITS Pilani Summer Internship – Key Highlights:

The highest stipend obtained for the current class (2022) is Rs 50,000 per month, with an average stipend of roughly Rs 22,000 per month.

Some of the prominent recruiters that took part in the season were Curefit, Axtria, Mahindra Logistics, Chefkart, and others.

The procedure is still ongoing, and the institute is quite hopeful of surpassing the results obtained so far.

