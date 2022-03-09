IIM Udaipur obtains 100% placements: Average CTC increases by 31%

IIM Udaipur has released the final placement report for its flagship two-year MBA programme; being among the 4 IIMs currently following the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS), IIM Udaipur has shared the detailed report of the concluded final placements.

Placement Highlights:

As compared to the previous year’s average CTC of Rs. 13.42 lakhs/annum, this year average CTC increased to Rs. 17.5 lakhs/annum, and the highest CTC remains constant at Rs. 35 lakhs/Annum.

For the top 10 %, the average CTC is at Rs. 31.46 lakhs/annum.

More than 75 companies showed trust in the recruitment drive of IIM Udaipur.

The highest recruiter sector was consulting, followed by technology, Banking and financial services, consumer goods and durables.

Four students of IIM Udaipur bagged the international offers adding to the alumni group in over 15 countries.

This season, the batch at IIM Udaipur consisted of about 310 students, the largest in the flagship programme. IIM Udaipur shared a detailed report of the recruitment drive, which showed almost 100 % placements this year. The average CTC remarkably increased about 31% from the last year, and an increase of 20% in the median CTC was reported this year. The highest CTC offered to the student was 35 lakhs per annum. After a glimpse of the report, the top 25 percentile of the batch got an average CTC of Rs. 25 lakhs per annum, while the top 50 percentile bagged an average CTC of Rs. 21 lakhs per annum. However, the average Cost To Company of the entire batch remained around Rs. 17.5 Lakhs per annum.

Prof. Janat Shah, the director of IIM Udaipur, said regarding the placement results that in becoming a globally known B-School by 2030, this year’s placement rate of 100 per cent is a significant milestone. He also said that the institution focuses on transformative learning and research, which are the foundations of IIM Udaipur’s success.

Some of the new companies which showed trust in the recruitment drive of IIM Udaipur included Asian Paints, Bain, JP Morgan Chase, Transworld, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Retail, Allcargo, American express, Centrum, EXL, IBM, BenQ, Bosch, HashedIn by Deloitte, Brane, HSBC, Innover, Crompton, Natwest, Pwc, Schindler, Transworld, and WNS.

While the recruiters from last year’s final placement also re-visited this year which included Accenture strategy, Amazon, Amul, Axis Bank, Baja Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, E&Y, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential, IIFL, IndianMart, KPMG, Offbusiness, Paytm, Pidilite, TAFE, TATA AIG, Tresvista, Thoucentric, Vedanta Group, Wells Fargo, Xiaomi, and Yes Bank.

This year saw 315 students sitting in the placements compared to the last year’s number of 281. After the summer internships, the pre-placement offers increased by about 22%. This indicates that the industry is accepting the talent of the IIMU students.

IIM Udaipur has recently completed its 10-year journey and captured the landmark with the hashtag #10yearsUnstoppable. It also flaunts the only B-School in India to have a Consumer Culture Lab. The institute has gained prominence through its global rankings, accreditation, and various initiatives, including the formation of Centres of Excellence in essential areas like Digital supply chain, Healthcare, and FinTech.

IIM Udaipur is also unstoppable in the area of rankings. According to the QS rankings, IIMU continues to be the youngest B School globally, along with Sydney Business school situated in Australia in the top 150 institutes of the world. In the financial times ranking MIM top 100 global rankings 2021, IIM Udaipur, IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore have ranked in the top 100 for 3 years in a row.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur proves to be the premier institution, breaking new ground by concentrating on world-class research and developing students into tomorrow’s managers and leaders. Within eight years of its inception, IIM Udaipur received AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation and established itself on the world education scene. This certification places IIM Udaipur in the same category as the greatest worldwide schools such as Harvard Business School, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and the MIT Sloan School. According to the criteria employed by UT Dallas, which analyses publications in the main worldwide journals, IIMU is now placed fourth in India behind ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore for management research. It has also been included in the Financial Times’ 2020 Global MIM Rankings.

