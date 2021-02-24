Career Prospects in Business Analytics: Webinar organized by Department of Management, BITS Pilani – Pilani Campus

The business environment is rapidly changing globally. Successful organizations can change the dynamics effectively and quickly. The 2020 pandemic demanded unprecedented advancements in technology fronts for businesses to survive. In order to meet the changing customers needs and wants, firms need to become more innovative and agile in their functioning. Data has emerged as a critical differentiating factor in these uncertain times. Cloud services provider DOMO estimates that in 2020, each person generated around 1.7 MB of data per second. In fact, around 90% of the data generated in the last two years is estimated to be all available today. However, the biggest problem with such data is that the majority of such information is unstructured. If companies wish to make use of such data, they need to invest in advanced business analytics techniques to make sense of the vast tapestry of data.

Understanding the need for awareness about the rapidly growing field of business analytics, Department of Management, BITS Pilani – Pilani Campus invited the Country Manager (India) of Tableau Software, Mr. Anand Ekambaram to interact with the MBA students, faculty members and prospective candidates aspiring to pursue their career in business analytics. Mr Anand took a webinar session on “Career Prospects in Business Analytics” on 7th February 2021. Mr Anand threw light on the vast requirements & variety of opportunities in the Industry for professionals having specialized knowledge and skills in business analytics. Mr Anand shared that although presently the large organizations all over the globe are heavily using data analytics for solving their business problems and taking strategic decisions, yet seeing its application in multiple fields, more and more use cases are emerging everyday in all sectors as manufacturing, services, healthcare, pharma, banking, FMCG, retail and that too across different business functional areas as marketing, finance, human resource, operations, and customer relations.

MBA (Business Analytics) at BITS Pilani

Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani (BITS Pilani), one of the foremost institutions in India and designated Institute of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India, has taken the lead by introducing an MBA in Business Analytics. The program is a perfect blend of Statistics, Management Science, Information Technology, Business Intelligence and Computer Science. Using different quantitative and statistical methods, professionals can change massive data into actionable intelligence. To cater to the needs of specific domains, the program also features function specific analytics courses, such as marketing or human resource analytics. Management education at BITS Pilani brings cutting edge thinking and best learning practices to its MBA in Business Analytics program through three semesters of rigorous classroom training coupled with the provision of 6 months of exposure to Industry through a structured and evaluative internship (Practice School), making this program one of its kind in India.

More details on the admission process are available on, BITS Pilani MBA 2021-23 Admissions – PaGaLGuY.

