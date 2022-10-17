IIM-Kozhikode Records 25% Hike In Summer Stipends – PGP Internship Report 2022

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has effectively finished its summer internship recruitment drive, with 100% placements for its two-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP).

The current season saw 122 employers participate, offering internships to 541 students with the highest stipend of 6.47 lakh for two months. The mean and median pay was 2.5 lakh, a 25% increase over the previous year.

Participation of private equity and investment management companies was a significant highlight of this placement season. British International Investment, GEF Capital Partners, Piramal Alternatives, and The Rohatyn Group were among the private equity and fund management firms that took part in the process.

Among the top recruiters were Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, and many others.

This season, the consultancy cluster extended around 26% of offers. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) cluster has also seen an increase in the opportunities available at the IIM-K. This year, 18% of offers were in the financial industry, with the average stipend increasing by 27%.

General management and operations made up 12% of all proposals, while sales and marketing and the Information Technology and Analytics cluster made up 13% and 24%, respectively.

