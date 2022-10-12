IIM Lucknow Logs 100% Placement for Summer Internship Drive 2022-24

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, finished its Summer Placement Drive for the 2022-2024 cycle with a 100% placement record. The campaign saw 566 students receive a total of 570 job offers for the 38th batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Management and the 19th batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-Business Management. This is the first occasion in the institute’s 38-year history that a batch of this size has received 100% placement.

The highest package offered during the IIM-L summer placement drive 2022-24 was 3.5 lakh per month. The average and median monthly package provided to the students is also the first occasion in the institute’s history—Rs. 1.41 lakh and Rs.1.5 lakh, respectively.

Students received job offers from leading international recruiters in various fields, including consulting, finance, general management, information technology and analytics, sales and marketing, operations, and retail e-commerce.

Several prominent enterprises acquired IIM-L students for the first time during the drive. Alkem Laboratories, Berger Paints, Bharat Serums & Vaccines, Big Basket, Castrol, CK Birla, DSP Investment Managers, GEF Capital Partners, IvyCap Ventures, Lincoln International, L’Oréal, Ninjacart, Redseer Consulting, SBI Capital, Sony Pictures, The Rohatyn Group, Transunion Cibil, and Whiteboard Capital were among the companies involved.

Meanwhile, numerous other organisations previously hired from the IIM Lucknow also participated in the drive. Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, Amazon, Arthur D. Little, Atlassian, Avendus Capital, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, JP. Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mondelez, Pepsi.

Despite the present economic slump, the 2022-24 summer internship placement drive was a success, with all students getting summer placement offers from the 185+ recruiters participating in the process.

