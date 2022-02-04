BITS Pilani Department of Management: Final Placement Highlight for 2020-22 Batch | Highest CTC Recorded at 31.86 LPA 

BITS Pilani, an Institute of Eminence is one of India’s leading institutes of higher education. The Department of Management at BITS Pilani in its Pilani campus has achieved enviable records with its placement for the MBA students of the batch 2020-22. It has seen a vast leap in the salary offered to its students with higher CTC, better placement ratio, and an increase in the number of companies on the campus. BITS Pilani has also been awarded the 17th position all over India for the ‘Best University Award’ by NIRF 2021.

Placement Highlights:-

The highest Cost to Company (CTC) offered in 2020-21 placement year is 31.86 LPA, which is 99 per cent more than the previous year’s (2020-21) top CTC of 16 LPA.

The average CTC has been 11.68 LPA for 2021-22 placement year.

The gender ratio of the recruits for men: women was 64: 36 for this year; the ratio shows a slight increase in women’s placement this year, keeping in mind the ratio of 65:35 for last year.

The average work experience for 2020-22 placement has been 18 months, with individuals having at least one year of experience in the industry securing better placements.

The highest stipend for summer internships was 30 thousand per month, and the average stipend was around 13,177 per month.

Recruiters in BITS Pilani, Department of Management

This year BITS Pilani has witnessed top recruitment from companies such as Accenture, KPMG, Citrix, United Breweries, Market and Markets, Arteria, Indiamart, Hexaware, PI Industries, Netcore, Schneider Electric etc.

Division of Industrial Domain

Over the years, for the MBA graduates from the Department of Management at BITS Pilani over 40 recruiters from all over India have recruited students catering to the following industries:

IT industry

Banking and Financial Services

Consulting

Retail

Marketing Research

Tele-services

E-Commerce

Automobile and Aerospace

Healthcare

This year the Department of Management at BITS Pilani has noticed a surge in diversity in the industrial domains. BITS Pilani has experienced a 56 percent increase in IT recruiting, a 24.3 percent increase in Management posts, and a 29.6 percent increase in all other industries. It also shown significant increase in the management sector when compared to the previous year.

Placement Roles offered in BITS, Department of Management

Students at BITS Pilani’s Department of Management has consistently been offered roles in varied functional departments in the industry. Some of the prominent ones which are largely given by recruiters over the years are:

Domain Specialist

Management Trainee

Business Consultant

Subject Matter Expert

Business Analyst

Business Development

Project Manager

Risk Analyst

Engagement Partner

Sales Manager

Research Analyst

Marketing Strategist

Operations Manager

System Analyst

Bidding Specialist

Business Associate

With the hike in the salary and increase in the number of recruiters, the Department of Management at BITS Pilani stands as a desirable destination for both companies and MBA aspirants. With the upward trajectory of the placement statistics and a groundbreaking 99% increase in the CTC, the Final Placement Report of BITS Pilani, Department of Management speaks for its excellence.

