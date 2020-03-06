MBA at BITS Pilani: Practice School and Summer Internship

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science or BITS in Pilani, Rajasthan is an Institute of Eminence in India. Obtaining a degree from a premier institution like the BITS is a dream for every Indian student.

While the institute has been providing one of the best education in the domain of Science and Technology, the management education of the institution is also noteworthy.

The Department of Management of BITS Pilani is bestowing the Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree since its inception in 1971. The MBA programme of BITS Pilani stands apart from the other top MBA colleges in terms of its innovative course design and structure.

Most other Indian B-schools facilitate exposure to the management industry through the summer internship program. BITS Pilani, on the other hand, enables the student’s participation in a unique Practice School Internship and the Summer Internship.

What is the Practice School?

The Practice School (PS) is part of the MBA curriculum. It is a unique initiative of BITS Pilani that the students can opt for in their final semester. It is a 6 months unique program and the performance in the Practice School Internship is also subject to evaluation.

BITS Pilani MBA students of the last 3 batches have interned in 50+ companies under the Practice School initiative. After the Summer Internship experience, students get the opportunity to work on real-life business projects.

Under the supervision of the BITS faculty members and guidance of the industry expert, students prepare themselves to get into the corporate world.

Salient Features of Practice School

Students can work on corporate projects based on their interest.

24 weeks or 6 months Internship under the guidance of the company member and BITS Pilani faculty.

Students can apply all their management knowledge of 3 semesters to get the best out of Practice School experience.

Lucrative Stipend with other perks.

Students also get Pre-Placement Offers after the successful culmination of the internship.

Summer Internship

The first-year MBA students of BITS Pilani engage in the 2 months integrated Summer Internship at the end of their first-year study. According to BITS, the summer internship is a good occasion and a way to abridge their field/ industry interest.

The Summer Internship prepares the students for future placement opportunities and also makes up for a good experience of the Business industry.

Practice School Companies

The BITS Pilani MBA students have completed their Practice School internships from the following companies. The list is partial and includes many other top organizations.

Viacom 18

KPMG

Skoda

Cisco

Credit Suisse

JP Morgan & Chase

Thomson Reuters

HDFC Bank

India Mart

Net Core

Genpact

Inmobi

Good Era

Summer Internship Companies

Find the partial list of top corporations where the BITS Pilani students have previously completed their internship below.

Taj, Tata Steel, Skoda, Toyota, Ford, Reserve Bank of India, Bosch, ONGC, Ashok Leyland, ITC, JSW, SBI, Siemens, Future Generali, Cure Fit, MGF Metropolitan, EKO, CGI, etc.

