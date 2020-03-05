MBA from BITS Pilani; Check Course Structure, Fees, Core and Elective Subjects check here

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) located in Pilani, Rajasthan is one of the preeminent management institutes in India. Often recognized as one of the best B-schools in North India, the institute offers a 2-year full-time MBA degree.

BITS Pilani’s MBA course focuses on industry-relevant subjects and aims to develop innovative skills through its ethical, rigorous and fine curriculum. As the faculty to student ratio is very high, the MBA programme allows both personal and professional skill development.

Find out the core subjects, management electives of the BITS Pilani’s MBA programme below.

MBA Curriculum 2020-2022

In the first year of the MBA course, students have to study the following core subjects.

The first Semester core subjects will include Managerial Economics, Managerial Skills, Organizational Behaviour, Business Structure & Process, Managerial Communication, Management Framework & Function, Quantitative Methods, Financial & Management Accounting and Legal & Economic Environment of Business.

Students will study Corporate Finance & Taxation, Negotiation Skills & Techniques, Marketing, HRM, Supply Chain Management, Management Information Systems and Production & Operations Management in the second semester.

The second-year subjects include Business & Society, International Business, Electives and Business Policy and Strategic Management in the third semester. Students will focus on the Practice School or Dissertation in the final semester.

MBA Electives

BITS Pilani’s Department of Management offers a total of 42 electives in the 5 specialization areas. The choice of electives is very flexible, with the students having the option to choose from 100+ electives of other departments.

Engineering & Technology Management– The institute offers 10 elective options under this domain. The electives include topics like Technology Management, R & D Management, Manufacturing Strategy, etc. Marketing- Like the Engg. & Tech Management, 10 electives are present under the Marketing domain. From Retail Marketing to Digital Marketing, the electives cover a vast area of Marketing management. Finance- There are 9 electives under the Finance field. Some of the topics are Financial Engineering, Strategic Financial Management, Investment Banking and Financial Services, Business Analysis and Valuation among others. Human Resource– BITS Pilani has 5 electives to offer under the Human Resource field. Organizational Change, Innovation Leadership, International HRM, Performance Management System and Cross-Cultural Management are the available electives of HR in the institute. IT Enabled Services Management– Enterprise Resource Planning, Expert Systems, Internetworking Technologies, Services Management System, Software Project Management are some of the 8 electives options of this area.

Fee Structure for MBA 2019-20

BITS Pilani revises and increases the fees every year. However, the increase in the annual fee will not breach the 15% mark. The fee for the 2020-2021 academic year will be updated by the institute soon.

At present, the total first-year MBA fees including the refundable component is around Rs. 5.43 Lakhs.

Admission Fee Rs. 39,800 First Semester Rs. 1,78,000 Second Semester Rs. 1,78,000 Summer Term Rs. 62,300 Students Union Rs. 450 per year Students Aid Rs. 225 per year Health Insurance Rs. 500 per year

Hostel Fees

The hostel fee for the first and second semester will be Rs. 12,900 respectively. The hostel charges for the 2019-2020 year summer term is Rs. 6,450.

Other Charges

The mess and electricity charges for first and second semester is Rs. 10,000 respectively. The Rs. 5000 fee for the first term is payable at the beginning of each semester and is adjustable at the end of the term.

Advance Payment

Students are also required to pay Rs. 12,000 at the beginning of each semester in the first year.

Refundable Fee Component

Caution Money of Rs. 3,000.

Mess Amount.

Note- All the aforementioned must be paid at the beginning of each semester.

