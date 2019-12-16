Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 Out on csbc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link to Download here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019

The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Constable admit card released on the official website of Bihar Police.

The Constable Driver recruitment exam is scheduled to be on 29th December 2019. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Constable admit card from the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The official website to download the Bihar Police Constable admit card and get more details on the Bihar Police Constable 2019 exam is www.csbc.bih.nic.in . Candidates will be able to download the 2019 Bihar Police Constable admit card by following below mentioned steps.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of Bihar Police as mentioned above.

Click on the “Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019” available on the home page.

Enter registration number of mobile number and date of birth.

Your Bihar Police Constable admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Check the Bihar Police Constable 2019 admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for further need.

The direct link to download the Bihar Police Constable admit card is here, Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019.

This Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam is being held to fill up 98 posts of Constable Driver in the organization. Candidates must score 30 percent in the written exam will qualify the exam. The qualified candidates will be able to appear for the physical efficiency test to be conducted after the written exam.

