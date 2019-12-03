Bihar Police Enforcement SI Recruitment 2019: Apply Online at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Steps How to Apply

Bihar Legislative Assembly is the creator of the BPSSC or Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission by passing on a bill. The aim of formation is was to post the deserving candidates, by various means to the different government departments in the state of Bihar.

The recruitment happens for group C staff under BPSSC. BPSSC has now released the notification which states about the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector Post. The advertisement in context with the post is number 02/2019. Candidates are requested to attend the site and register the same online, amidst 3 December 2019 to 6 January 2020.

Dates to remember

Aspirants need to remember that the online registration process will kick start from 3 December. The process will go on, and aspirant can apply anytime, but only till the last date of submission, which is on 6 January 2020.

Salary entitlement

The number of posts which are vacant is will be filled up through this recruitment procedure are 212 posts. The candidates who get posted through this procedure would be entitled to pay in between Rs.35, 400 – Rs.112400.

Educational requirements

Candidates need not have any experience in whatsoever field; however, they have to hold a graduation degree from a very well recognized university or equivalent degree.

Age criteria

The age criterion varies on the basis of the caste and categories, and also varies according to the gender. You can find the detail below:

Male

General – 21 to 42 Years

BC/EBC – 21 to 45 Years

SC/ST – 21 to 47 Years

EWS – 21 to 42 Years

Female

General – 21 to 42 Years

BC/EBC – 21 to 42 Years

EWS – 21 to 42 Years

SC/ST – – 21 to 47 Years

Registration fee

The registration fee to be paid as well on the basis of the caste and categories, and also varies according to the gender. You can refer to the details mentioned below:

Male

General – Rs. 700/-

EWS – Rs. 700/-

EBC/BC – Rs. 700/-

SC/ST – Rs. 400/-

Female

General – Rs. 700/-

EWS – Rs. 700/-

EBC/BC – Rs. 700/-

SC/ST – Rs. 400/-

Procedure to apply

For the first thing, the candidates need to know that the selection will be made on the basis of a series of examination, followed by final qualification.The first test which the candidates need to appear for will be Preliminary Exam. The next steps will basically be the main exam, followed by a physical endurance test and an interview for the final step.

The medium of application for the post is online, through the official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in within the due date, in the format prescribed.

