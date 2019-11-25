Bihar CSBC Forest Guard Final Result 2019 Announced on csbc.bih.nic.in, Get Direct link to download here

Bihar CSBC Forest Guard Final Result 2019

The final result for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guards in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has been declared by the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check the result from the official website.

The result declared is the final result for Bihar CSBC Forest Guard 2019 exam. The preliminary written examination was held on 16th June 2019. Candidates qualified in the written exam were called for the PET exam.

A total of 1804 candidates appeared in the PET exam. The final result is declared based on the candidate’s performance in the Physical Eligibility Test.

The official website to get details on the Bihar CSBC Forest Guard 2019 and download the final result is www.csbc.bih.nic.in . Candidates can go through the below instructions to download the result 2019.

Steps to access CSBC Forest Guard 2019 result:

Visit the official website of CSBC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Recruitment” link on the home page.

Go to the link to access the final result for the exam.

You will get a PDF which will have roll numbers of all the successful candidates.

Check the result with your roll number.

Download and print the admit card form further reference.

The direct link to check the result is here, direct link to check the CSBC Forest Guard final result.

Total number of candidates appeared in the preliminary written examination are 311,425. The recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 902 positions of Forest Guard for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

Stay tuned to the CSBC official website for more updates and information on the Bihar CSBC Forest Guard 2019 exam.

