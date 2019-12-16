Kerala PSC VEO Answer Key 2019 to be Released Today on thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in, Steps to Download here

Kerala PSC VEO Answer Key 2019

The Answer Key for the Village Extension Officer grade 2 recruitment has been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of Kerala PSC.

The answer key released is for the Village Extension Officer (VEO) grade 2 exams. The written exam was being held on 14th December 2019. The exam was held for the Village Extension Officer grade 2 for Ernakulam, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kozhikode at various exam centres.

The exam for VEO grade 2 for Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode area was conducted on 12th October 2019 and Answer Key was released on the 14th October 2019. The Village Extension Officer grade 2 exams for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur was conducted on 23th November 2019 and Answer Key for the same was published on 25th November 2019.

The official website to get more details on the Kerala Public Service Commission recruitment exam and download the answer key is www.thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in .

Steps to download Kerala PSC VEO Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of Kerala PSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Kerala PSC VEO Answer Key 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to open the PDF file.

Check and download the Kerala PSC VEO Answer Key 2019.

Take a print of the Kerala PSC VEO Answer Key 2019 for future use.

The recruitment answer key can be obtained on the official website of Kerala PSC. Keep visiting the official website of Kerala PSC for more updates on the examination.

