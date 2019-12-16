CSBC Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2019 Released at csbc.bih.nic.in, Steps How to Download Bihar Home Guard Hall Ticket

Central Selection Board Of Constable has released the admit card for the Bihar police home guard driver. The admit card was released on the 13th of December.

The candidates who have applied for the examination must visit the website of Central Selection Board Of Constable to download the admit card and for other further important updates.

The examination for the selection of Bihar police home guard driver will be conducted on 29th of December. The exam will take place from 10:00 AM to 12 noon. The reporting time for candidates is set at 9:00 A.M. The candidates should reach the venue on time.

Before leaving for the exam, make sure that you carry a copy of admit card with you. For this, you need to download the admit card from the official website of Central Selection Board Of Constable. Below are the steps to download the admit card from the Central Selection Board Of Constable official website for the exam of Bihar police home guard driver:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Selection Board Of Constable csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: You will be able to see a tab of Bihar Home guards on the home page of the Central Selection Board Of Constable.

Step 3: Clicking on it will redirect you to a page where you will find a link that says, Download your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the link.

Step 5: Enter the details that the redirected page asks for.

Step 6: After you have entered your details correctly, your admit card will appear on the page.

Step 7: Click on download the admit card and print it for further use if you want.

There are 98 vacant positions for the job opportunity, so only 98 candidates will be chosen out of all the candidates that appear for the examination. For the post of the home guard, the candidate has to be of 24 years at the minimum and should not be any older than 50 years of age.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CSBC Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2019

Question: What is the official website of CSBC?

Answer: The official website of Central Selection Board Of Constable is csbc.bih.nic.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available in the examination that will be held?

Answer: A total of 98 positions are vacant out of which 49 are secured for non-home guard posts and 49 for home guard posts.

Question: When will the examination take place?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 29th of December 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Question: What is the eligibility criterion for the exam?

Answer: The candidate should be a 12th standard graduate and own a driving license with the date of creation before 20th October 2018.

