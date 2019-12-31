Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 Released at csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019

The Central Selection Board of Constable known as CSBC in Bihar has published the Admit Card for the Recruitment Exam of Constables in Bihar Police. The admit card is issued on the official website.

The registered candidates for the exam shall now download the admit card visiting online at the official website. The drive is being carried to fill 11,880 vacancies in the various post in Bihar Police, Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and State Industrial Security Battalion respectively.

The examination is programmed to be held on January 12 and 20, 2020. The examination shall be administered in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 10 am, and the afternoon shift will be around 2 pm respectively. The candidates are recommended to check their exam center and other details by downloading it as soon as possible.

Vacancy details-

The vacancy shall fill 11880 posts in

Bihar Police,

Bihar Military Police (BMP),

Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and

Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB)

How to download the admit card?

Step 1: Using the link csbc.bih.nic.in visit the website

Step 2: Once reaching the main page, click on the link that says, ‘Download your e-Admit Card for Written Exam of Bihar Police Constable’

Step 3: The respective admit card appears on the display screen

Step 4: Click on download under file button also don’t forget to preview it first Bihar Police Constable Exam admit card

Step 5: The sign in with your username and password

Step 6: It shall show Hall Ticket 2020 card will appear on the display screen

Step 7: Then preview and download the same as above ” Bihar Police Constable Hall Ticket”

Step 8: Take a print out for future reference.

For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

Also read, Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20.

<noscript><iframe title="Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 out@csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aHVwY_kx25o?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019 Released at csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here was last modified:

Read More