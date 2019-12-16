Steel Authority of India Bhilai Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 11 Posts of Manager in Bhilai Steel Plant, Steps How to Apply

The notification has been passed by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL inviting applications for the recruitment to the posts of Manager in Bhilai Steel Plant. Enthusiastic candidates can apply by the online process on or before 04 January 2020.

Important Date:

Particulars Dates Closing date for the submission of online application 04 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy details are as follows-

Manager E-3 Grade – 02 Posts

Manager (Secondary Refinery Unit) -01 Post

Manager (Converter Operations) – 01 Post

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of Hydraulic System) – 03 Posts

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of Caster Area) – 02 Posts

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of SRU) – 01 Post

Manager (Mechanical Maintenance of Converter) – 01 Post

Age limit:

The candidate shall fall under the maximum age limit of 35 years for general candidates age relaxation 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC i.e.Non-creamy layer and 10 years for PwD i.e.Persons with Disabilities. For details regarding age, relaxation candidates are recommended to go through the official notification.

Educational Qualification

The candidate shall hold a minimum of B.E./B.Tech. Degree in Metallurgy or Mechanical Engineering from Government acknowledged University/Institute with at least 7 years of post qualification experience in the respective fields in an Integrated Steel Plant. The candidates applying through General/OBC/EWS categories should have 65% marks and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale for the same shall be Rs 32900-3%-58000/- other allowances as per applicable respectively.

Application Procedure i.e. How to apply?

Qualified and Enthusiastic candidates need to apply online through SAIL’s official website http://www.sail.co.in and under the ‘Careers’ page then click on the apply link, put up all the required fields. Also, note that the last date for submission of online application is 4 January 2020. Candidates are recommended to read all the instructions carefully before submitting the online application and also keep themselves updated through our page.

