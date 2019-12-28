Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 to be Released on 30th Dec on csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20

The Bihar Police Admit Card Date and Exam Date for the post of Constable has been released Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police. The admit card is scheduled to be released on 30th December 2019.

Candidates appeared in this Bihar Police exam can download their admit card from the official website of CSBC. The admit card must be downloadable from the official website only as the commission will not sent it across via post to any of the candidates.

The Bihar Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be on 12 January (Sunday) and 20th January 2020 (Monday) in two shifts. First shift will start from 10 AM and second shift from 2 PM. The duration of the Bihar Police exam will be for 2 hours.

The Bihar Police official website to get more details on the exam and download the Bihar Police Constable admit card is www.csbc.bih.nic.in .

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of Bihar Police as mentioned above.

Click on the “Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20” link on the home page of Bihar Police.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account of Bihar Police.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print copy of the Bihar Police admit card for future use.

Candidates have to report at 9 AM and 1 PM respectively. Bihar Police Constable Written test will have objective type questions of 100 marks. The level of the exam will be of 10+2.

Bihar Police SI Exam is scheduled to be held on 22 December 2019 (Sunday) at various exam centres of Bihar. The Bihar Police exam will be of 200 marks. There will be 100 questions on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The duration of the Bihar Police exam will be 2 hours.

Candidates scoring minimum of 30% will be qualifying the examination.

