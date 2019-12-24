Bihar Police Sub Inspector Post Recruitment 2020 for 2446 Vacancies Available Despite Paper Leak Rumours

Despite the rumours of paper leaking at various places in the state, the examination for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, sergeants and assistant superintendents were conducted in Bihar.

There are around 2446 vacancies available for the posts of sub-inspectors, sergeants and assistant superintendents that will be filled by means of this examination. Students qualifying this examination will move to the next level which may also include physical examination as well.

The exam was conducted on Sunday, December 23. The exam was conducted in two shifts morning and afternoon shift. More than 5.8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination at 495 centres created for the same in 36 cities of the state.

The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) spokesperson. Ashok Kumar Prasad informed about the proceedings and preparation of the examination. The exam was conducted in offline mode only.

Prasad stated that, during the morning shift of the examination at the centre created at a private school in Nawada district, was disrupted when 12 candidates complained that the paper had been leaked.

He also said that they have received information of one student being arrested for rumour-mongering and FIR has been lodged against him. Similar cases of rumour-mongering were seen at two other centres created in Bhojpur district.

He also added that the question papers were taken to the centres in seal pack envelops while seals were removed only at the time of distribution of the paper. He said that there were many precautions taken by the organizing board to conduct the examination in a fair manner. Prasad denied the news pf papers being leaked and labelled them as rumours.

He also informed that there were some candidates that emphasized on boycotting the examination after hearing such rumours. Some students left their answer sheets empty in order to express their protest against the paper leak. The examination was conducted peacefully in the second shift.

Students clearing this level of examination will be selected for the next level, where they will be asked to undergo a physical efficiency test. The selected candidates will be asked to do various physical activities, and their fitness, strength and endurance level will be checked by this test.

The final merit list for the selected candidates will be prepared after this examination. Candidates securing a place in that list will be recruited at various vacancies.

