Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card 2019 Released at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check How to Apply

Admit Card released for Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019

Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constable is an agency which handles the responsibility of conducting recruitment drives to identify appropriate candidates for the post of constables with the different wings of the Bihar Police.

Every year hundreds of thousands of candidates express interest in the recruitment drives organised by the Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constable. Recently, the Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constable announced the recruitment campaign for selection of candidates for the post of constable or havildar with the Bihar Police Transport Department.

As expected, numerous candidates registered for the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 by the time registrations closed on 29th November 2019.

Now, that the examination dates for Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 have been announced for the 2nd February 2020, there is palpable excitement amongst the candidates regarding the exam as only a few days are remaining.

Now, there is an extremely pivotal update for all the candidates participating in the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019. As per the official notification related to the ongoing recruitment drive, published on the website @csbc.bih.nic.in, the admit cards for the candidates will be released on 18th January 2020.

Therefore, all the candidates who will be appearing for the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 on 2nd February 2020, should log-on to the official website as soon as the admit cards are released and download their admit cards.

Candidates must also refer to the official website only for any information or updates related to the exam. Any news or reports on social media should not be paid attention to.

It is extremely crucial to mention that all the candidates need to take a printout of the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Admit Card 2019 and carry it along on the day of the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 with a valid ID proof.

Any candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 without the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Admit Card 2019 will not be allowed to appear for the exam. The admit cards have been issued only for those candidates who have completed their registration process successfully before the cut-off date.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for downloading the admit card for Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019?

Answer: The official website for downloading the Bihayou

r Police Squad Constable Recruitment Admit Card 2019 is www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Question: When will be the admit card released for Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019?

Answer: The admit card will be released on 18th January 2020.

Question: Which is the date for the Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019?

Answer: The Bihar Police Squad Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 will be held on 2nd February 2020.

Question: When will be the result declared for the exam?

Answer: The dates for the declaration of the result will be announced later on by the Bihar Police Central Selection Board of Constable.

