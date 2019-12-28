CTET Result 2019

The result for CTET 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates appeared in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of CTET.

A total of 24 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET December 2019 exam and a total of 5.42 lakh candidates qualified the exam. Candidates qualifying in the exam will now be awarded with the CTET Certificate and Marksheet.

The CTET Result December 2019 has been has been declared within 19 days of the examination. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mention below. Credentials required is Roll Number to know your scores of the CTET Paper 1 or Paper 2.

The official website to download the result and get details on CTET 2019 exam is www.ctet.nic.in . Candidates must check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check the CTET Result 2019:

Visit the official website of CTET as mentioned above.

Click on CTET Result December 2019 on the home page.

Enter Roll Number and other details asked to login.

Check & Download your CTET 2019 result.

The direct link to download the CTET result is here, Check CTET Result 2019 December – Direct Link.

The marks obtained in this exam will decide your eligibility to apply for teaching jobs across India. Stay tuned to the official CTET website of CBSE website for more updates on the examination.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CTET Examination

Also read, CTET Answer key 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="CTET RESULT DECEMBER 2019 CTET RESULT DEC. 2019 CUT OFF MARKS NAME WISE RESULT CTET" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3YNB4k2YSqc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

CTET Result 2019 December Announced on ctet.nic.in; Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More