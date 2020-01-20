CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 Admit Card Released on csbc.bih.nic.in; Check for More Details here

CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 Admit Card

A notification mentioning the exam date and admit card for the recruitment of Mobile Squad Constable (MSC) has been released by the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). Candidates interested to apply for the CSBC 2019 exam can check the official website for more details.

The notification got released on 15th January 2020. The CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on February 2nd and the CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 admit card for the same has already been issued from today onward.

This CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 496 Mobile Squad Constable vacancies in CSBC. The CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 application process was started on October 29th and ended on November 29th, 2019.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 Admit Card is www.csbc.bih.nic.in .

Steps to download CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 Admit Card:

Visit the CSBC official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 Admit Card” link on the CSBC homepage.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 Admit Card.

Take a print of the CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 admit card for future reference.

The direct link to check the CSBC Mobile Squad written examination details is here.

Candidates must clear 3 official rounds of the recruitment process, the first of which is an OMR online examination followed by a PET/PST examination and then a medical examination. Get access to the official notification which has further details regarding the same which can be accessed in this link. The notification also has specimen OMR for reference.

The CSBC Mobile Squad Constable 2019 exam will be held in a single session on 2nd February for a duration of 2 hours from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The candidates must have to report to the centre by 9.00 am to go through the security check and other formalities

Also read, Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card Download 2020,चलंत दस्ता सिपाही Exam date,Admid card" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3VsQXjTawpc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More