UGC NET December 2019 Result to be Declared soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Detail here

National Eligibility Test is one of the most important qualifying examinations for the candidates who wish to pursue a career as a lecturer in India. As a result, every year, hundreds of thousands of candidates appear for the NET Exam which is conducted by the National Testing Agency as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

This year also hundreds of thousands of candidates registered for the UGC NET December 2019. The exam was conducted by the NTA from 2nd December 2019 onwards to 6th December 2019 across the country. For UGC NET December 2019, the NTA had fixed 700 centres spread across 219 cities in India.

The total number of candidates who had registered for the UGC NET December 2019 was more than 10.34 lakhs. The UGC NET December 2019 was conducted by the NTA as a Computer Based Test for 81 different subjects.

After the UGC NET, December 2019 was conducted without any hiccups, the UGC NET released the final answer key on 23rd December 2019. After the answer key was released and candidates estimated their scores, they have been waiting for the declaration of final results for the UGC NET December 2019.

Finally, there is an extremely important update for all such candidates who had been waiting for the declaration of the final result for UGC NET December 2019. As per the update, it is expected that the final results for UGC NET December 2019 will be declared on 31st December 2019 on the official website of UGC NET December 2019 @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

But it is pertinent to mention here that the date for result declaration is only tentative and might change. Thus, the candidates must refer to the official website of UGC NET December 2019 to check their results for UGC NET December 2019.

Whenever the result for UGC NET December 2019 is declared by the NTA, it will be published on the website. Candidates should then download their result immediately as well as take a printout of the result for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many candidates appeared for the UGC NET December 2019?

Answer: More than 10.34 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC NET December 2019.

Question: When is the result for UGC NET December 2019 expected to be declared?

Answer: As per reports, it is expected that the result for UGC NET December 2019 will be declared on or before 31st December 2019.

Question: Where will be the result for UGC NET December 2019 declared?

Answer: The result for UGC NET December 2019 will be declared on the official website of UGC NET December 2019 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Question: For how many subjects was the UGC NET December 2019 conducted?

Answer: UGC NET December 2019 was conducted for a total of 81 subjects.

