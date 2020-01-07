HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam Centre List Released on csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Bihar Police Constable 2020: Candidates can check the Exam Centre List Released on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

    Bihar Police Constable 2020
    Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam Centre List

    The Central Selection Board of Constables has scheduled to conduct the written exam for the candidates on January 12, 2020 till January 22, 2020. An official notice released by the Central Selection Board of Constable stating that the list of examination centres has been announced. The candidates appearing for the written exam can visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable.

    Important Dates:

    The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

    Name of the Events Dates
    Starting date of the constable exam January 12, 2020
    Last date of the constable exam January 22, 2020.

    Steps to Follow to View the Centre:

    To view the list of exams, centre the candidates has to follow the steps given below

    • The candidates must have to visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable, www.csbc.bih.nic.in.
    • In the home page, candidates will find a link that will directly lead them to a page where all the list of the centres will be found.
    • The candidates have to click on the link to find the centre which is nearest to their location.

    Exam Pattern:

    The exam patter of the Bihar Police Constable written exam 2020 is as follows:

    • The Bihar police constable written exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.
    • The exam will be divided into 5 parts out of which 4 parts are compulsory.
    • The subjects which are compulsory are Hindi, English, General Awareness and Current affairs. The 4 subjects will be valued at 50 marks.
    • The last part, the candidates can choose any one among Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography and Economics.
    • The candidates will be given 2-hour time to complete the examination.

