Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam Centre List Released on csbc.bih.nic.in; Check Details here

Bihar Police Constable 2020 Exam Centre List

The Central Selection Board of Constables has scheduled to conduct the written exam for the candidates on January 12, 2020 till January 22, 2020. An official notice released by the Central Selection Board of Constable stating that the list of examination centres has been announced. The candidates appearing for the written exam can visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Name of the Events Dates Starting date of the constable exam January 12, 2020 Last date of the constable exam January 22, 2020.

Steps to Follow to View the Centre:

To view the list of exams, centre the candidates has to follow the steps given below

The candidates must have to visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constable, www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

In the home page, candidates will find a link that will directly lead them to a page where all the list of the centres will be found.

The candidates have to click on the link to find the centre which is nearest to their location.

Exam Pattern:

The exam patter of the Bihar Police Constable written exam 2020 is as follows:

The Bihar police constable written exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

The exam will be divided into 5 parts out of which 4 parts are compulsory.

The subjects which are compulsory are Hindi, English, General Awareness and Current affairs. The 4 subjects will be valued at 50 marks.

The last part, the candidates can choose any one among Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography and Economics.

The candidates will be given 2-hour time to complete the examination.

Also read, Bihar Police SI 2020 Application Process.

<noscript><iframe title="बिहार पुलिस कांस्टेबल Exam Center List जारी |Bihar Police Constable Exam Centre List Out 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L33YfhsN4GM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More