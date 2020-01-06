Bihar Police SI 2020 Application Process closing Today on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI 2020 Application Process

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has already issued recruitment notification for the post of Enforcement Sub Inspector (ESI) on 03rd December 2019. There are around 212 posts released for the Sub Inspector. Candidates who will be selected will be eligible to receive the salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Important Dates

Candidates who are interested in Police vacancies should note that the online application for the Bihar Police SI 2020 is closing today. The application process began from 03rd December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 06th January 2020.

The official notification has already been released earlier on the official website which is www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Application Fee:

The application fees would also be needed to be submitted along with the application form. The application fees for the General, EWS, EBC/BC category candidates is Rs 700 and the application fee for the SC/ST candidates is Rs 400.

Eligibility Criteria

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has mentioned some eligibility criteria to select the candidates for the Sub Inspector. Candidates can check below the eligibility criteria mentioned by BPSSC:

Education Qualification:

Candidates must be graduate from any recognized university or equivalent degree.

Age Limit:

The age limit for the candidates are as follows for Male and female Candidates:

General Category candidates should be between 21 to 42 years of age

EWS category Candidates should be between 21 to 42 years of age

BC/EBC category candidates should be between 21 to 45 years of age but for female candidates in this category is 21 to 42 years of age

SC/ST category candidates should be between 21 to 47 years of age

Candidates would be selected on the basis of written test which will be preliminary exam and main examination. Candidates who will clear the written test will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test and Interview.

