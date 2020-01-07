MHT CET 2020 Application Process Starts Today on mahacet.org; Check Details here

MHT CET 2020 Application Process

MHT CET assessment dates have been discharged and the registration procedure has already been started. The test is to be led in two shifts which are from April 13, 2020, to April 17, 2020, and from April 20, 2020, to April 23, 2020. Shift details will be reported later by the authority.

Interested and eligible students can check for detailed information at the official site http://www.mahacet.org/ .

Important Dates:

Starting date of Online Application January 7, 2020 Online Application February 29, 2020 Starting date of Online Payment January 7, 2020 Last date of Online payment: March 7, 2020 admit card release date April 5, 2020

Steps to apply for the process:

Students have to visit the official website

Click on the course they intend to take test for

Enter the details in the online application form and upload photograph and signatures

After submitting the form, they would be directed to fee payment page through debit card/ credit card/other online methods.

After successful registration, candidate must make a print out of the online submitted application for future purposes.

Every year MHCET is organized by State Entrance Cell Government of Maharashtra, for admission of aspirants in various professional, academic courses throughout the state. The test is given in online CBT mode only qualifying which the candidates are given admission in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture programs in various Government and Private colleges in Maharashtra.

Students who fail to pay the application fee will have the provision to submit their application forms from March 1, 2020, to March 7, 2020, with an extra late charge of INR 500. For complete details, intrigued applicants can visit the official site.

