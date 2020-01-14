Bihar Police Constable 2020 List of Exam Centres Released on csbc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 20th Jan

Bihar Police Constable 2020 List of Exam Centres

The list of exams Centre According to the Roll Number of the candidates against the Advt. No: 02/2019 of CSBC- Bihar Police Constable Recruitment has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).

The First Phase of the examination was on 12 January (Sunday) and the 2nd phase will get conducted on 20 January 2020 (Monday) in two shifts. Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 already been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on 30 December 2019.

Candidates applied for the CSBC exam can check the Examination centre and also download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card from the website of the Board. One need to provide their registration credentials, like Registration ID or Mobile Number and the Date of Birth to download the admit card.

The site to get more important details on the exam and check the exam centres and download the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 admit card is www.csbc.bih.nic.in .

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of Bihar Police.

Click on the “Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 admit card” link.

Enter the individual credentials required to login.

Check and download the admit card.

The direct link to download the CSBC admit card is here, Bihar Police Constable Admit Card Download Link 2020.

Exam Pattern:

Bihar Police Constable Written test will carry objective type questions of 100 marks.

The level of the examination paper will be that of class 10+2.

The exam paper will consist of 200 marks.

There will be of 100 questions on General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

The duration of the test is 2 hours.

Candidates must be required to a minimum of 30% marks.

Previosly, CSBC had the exam dates for Bihar Police Constable recruitment to be held on 12 January (Sunday) and now being postponed to 20 January 2020 (Monday) in two shifts. First shift will get started from 10 AM and the second shift from 2 PM. The exam will be held for 2 hours. Candidates must need to report at 9 AM and 1 PM respectively.

