    CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Updates: 23,761 Applications got Rejected; Details on csbc.bih.nic.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Updates: A total of 23,761 Applications got Rejected. Check Details on csbc.bih.nic.in.

    CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Updates
    CSBC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Updates

    The Notification has been passed by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in Patna has issued the list of candidates whose online application form has been rejected.

    Around a total of 23,761 candidates who will not be able to perform for the recruitment exam. This list is made available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable –csbc.bih.nic.in

    The list includes the registration number, father’s name and the reason for rejecting the candidate have been provided on the website.

    The online application process began on October 5 and concluded on November 4, 2019. The cumulative number of advertised posts were 11,880. Candidates are recommended not to get dishearted and try next year avoiding the mistakes and understanding the reason for rejection for future reference.

    Procedure to review the list of rejected candidates

    Step 1: Go to the official website- www.csbc.bih.nic.in .

    Step 2: At the main page, click on the link that says ‘List of disqualified candidates’ under the ‘CSBC Constable recruitment 2019’

    Step 3: Once the PDF gets opened on the screen.

    Step 4: Check the list and reason for future reference

    Exam pattern

    The selection of the aspirants must be done based on the written examination and the Physical Efficiency Test. The written exam will be consisting of 100 objective type questions to be completed in a total period of 2 hours. Candidates who score less than 30 percent marks in the written exam will not be eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test.

    For more details, candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

    Pay Scale-

    The candidates getting selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200-20200/- per month with Grade Pay Rs 2000/- according to the 6th Matrix Level respectively.

    Also read, Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019.

