PSEB Exam 2020 Update: Students are Worried as Class VIII Maths Exams falling a day after Holi

PSEB Exam 2020 Update

The Punjab School Education has released an official notification stating that the examination for all the students who are studying under the Punjab School education board will begin on March 14, 2020. The final examination for the students of class 8 was scheduled to begin on February 25, 2020 and the final examination for the students of the 5th grade was scheduled to begin on February 18, 2020. Some changes were made in the exam time table and now the revised dates are, the exam for 8th standard students will begin on March 3, 2020 and the exam for the 5th grade students will begin on March 14, 2020.

Important Dates:

The revised dates for the 8th standard exam and the 5th standard exams are as follows:

Name of the Events Dates Starting date of the 8th grade examination March 3, 2020. Starting date of the 5th grade examination March 14, 2020. 5th Grade Practical examination March 24, 2020 and March 25, 2020 8th Grade practical examination starting date March 18, 2020 Last date of the 8th grade Practical exam March 25, 2020

Students can get more details on the exams of PSEB 2020 from https://www.pseb.ac.in/ .

The teachers have expressed their disappointment towards the change in the date of the examination as the examinations are falling right after the Holi festival. An 8th Grade Mathematics teachers has said that the date of the examination because the Mathematics exam falls right after the day of Holi on March 11, 2020.

Holi festival falls on March 10, 2020 and the teachers are requesting the Punjab School education board to change the date of the examination. There other reason behind the teachers welcoming the change of the exam date is because of the 10th and 12th students as they want to concentrate on them and cannot afford to go on exam duty during the month of February.

Also read, PSEB Class 12th 2020 Date Sheet.

<noscript><iframe title="PSEB 10TH 12TH BOARD EXAMS | TIMETABE ANNOUNCEMENT | EXAMS START DATES 2020 | PSEB 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vT7eILf45kU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More