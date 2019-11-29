Bihar Cooperative Bank Scorecard 2019 Released at biharbank.bih.nic.in, Check here for Direct Link to Downloa

Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has been established as an apex bank in Bihar for the various cooperative societies. It serves as a financial bank and looks into the organisation of provision of credits to such societies. The claims to act as a balancing centre for the cooperative credit structure for the state. Today, the bank is functioning from various branches in Bihar and is working in both Agricultural and Non-Agricultural sectors.

On 26th October 2018, Bihar Cooperative Bank had announced a total of 434 vacancies, out of which 108 vacancies were for the post of Assistant Manager, and 326 vacancies were for the post of Assistants (Multipurpose). The applications for these posts were also submitted last year in the month of November.

The selection process for these posts started in 2019. The Preliminary examinations were conducted in January 2019. This was followed by document verifications, main examination and interview. With all the steps now over, candidates have been simply waiting for the release of the results.

According to a notification issued by the Bihar Cooperative Bank, it has taken to its official website to release the scorecard for the Mains and Interview marks for Assistant Manager and Assistant posts. Those who had appeared for the interview must take a look at their scorecard, which comprises of both, the interview marks and the grand total obtained by the candidates.

In order to download the scorecard, as released by BSCB, candidates can follow a few simple steps as mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Bihar State Cooperative Bank, which is http://www.biharbank.bih.nic.in/ Candidates are advised to refrain from using other websites.

Step-2 : Go to the menu on the left side of the page.

Step-3 : Scroll down to the Recruitment Tab and click on it. Candidates will be taken to a new page.

Step-4 : Click on the “Click here to Download” option under the link which reads “SCORECARD OF ASSISTANT MANAGER (Mains+Interview)”

Step-5 : The scorecard will be downloaded automatically in a PDF format. Candidates must go through the scorecard carefully. It must be saved in the computer as a soft copy.

Step-6 : One can also get a printout of the scorecard and keep it for future purposes.

With the scorecard now out, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Bihar State Cooperative Bank so as to stay informed about the upcoming procedure of recruitment. Any updates will be notified on the official website only.

