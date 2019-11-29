PGCIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) Posts at powergridindia.com, Steps How to Apply Check here

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, often abbreviated as PGCIL is headquartered in Gurugram. It is a company, precisely owned by Indian state which is said to carry out operations in large scales, where it transmits as much as 50% of the entire power generation which takes place in India, via its transmission networks. The said company has issued applications, wherein candidates are urged to apply for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil).

Candidates, who are interested in applying for the same, and contain the thereby tagged educational qualification, shall use the online medium to register for the drive as soon as 16 December 2019. Find all the details you need to know below.

Application Fee to be charged

In order to apply for the seat, interested candidates have to register by submitting a fee for the same. No application fee is to be paid for the first thing, by the candidates who belong to the category of SC, ST, and PH. Whereas, the candidates who belong to the category of General, OBC and EWS have to pay a fee of Rs.300/-.

Note down the dates

Applications will kick start from 26th November 2019, and candidates can apply up to the 6th day of December 2019. Exam date is not released up till the moment and will be notified to the candidates soon enough. So will the Admit card date notification be conveyed soon? Students are supposed to make the online payment through a credit card, Debit card, E challan Fee Mode, including Net Banking.

Age barrier imposed

No barrier has been imposed on the minimum age, whereas the maximum age limit is signified to be 27 years. Age relaxation is mentioned on the official website of the company and is to be referred.

Eligible candidates

Civil Diploma Trainee – candidates need to have a qualification of 3 years of Engineering Diploma in civil, and the students who belong to the category of General, OBC and EWS need to have a score of 70%.

– candidates need to have a qualification of 3 years of Engineering Diploma in civil, and the students who belong to the category of General, OBC and EWS need to have a score of 70%. Electrical Diploma Trainee – Candidates need to have a qualification of 3 years of Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics / Power System Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical), and the students who belong to the category of General, OBC and EWS need to have a score of 70%.

Procedure of application

Vacancies are issued for 35 posts, where 30 posts are allotted for Electrical Diploma Trainee and 5 for Civil Diploma Trainee. The eligible aspirant is required to visit the official website, where they will find the online form, which is meant to be filled as per the guideline issued in the website itself. Candidates must download a copy of the application for further reference, along with the user ID and password.

PGCIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 35 Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) Posts at powergridindia.com

