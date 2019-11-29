APPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor and Professor Posts at appsc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is the state recruitment body which has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The body has the responsibility of carrying out recruitments into various state departments for efficient functioning. APPSC carries out its functions by conducting the examination from time to time according to the vacancies notified.

APPSC has announced a new recruitment drive recently on its official website. It has also invited applications for this post. If candidates are looking for an opportunity to work in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, they must definitely go through the details of the vacancy.

There is only one vacancy that has been announced for the post of Assistant Professor / Professor. The application must be made according to the set procedure and submitted latest by 31st December 2019.

In order to make the application, candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below. It must be noted that applications can be made from the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, which is http://appsc.gov.in/index.htm but for the convenience of the candidates, a direct link along with the relevant procedure has been provided here. The link completely authentic and trustworthy.

Step-1 : Click on this direct application link for the post of Assistant professor/Professor – Direct link for the application for Assistant Professor/Professor

Step-2 : In the new page that opens up, candidates will like several advertisements. Candidate has to look for the correct advertisement.

Step-3 : Click on the Apply Now option, available near the advertisement link which reads “Advertisement No-PSC-R (B)/25/2016”

Step-4 : The application form will open up. Candidates must fill in all the details carefully and avoid mistakes of any kind.

Step-5 : Candidates will then the required to upload the scanned documents. They must ensure that documents are uploaded in the correct size and format. It is advised that candidates keep their scanned documents ready before starting the application process.

Step-6 : Make the payment of the application fee of Rs 100/- The fees is to be paid through online methods only.

Step-7 : Submit the application form.

Step-8 : Take a printout of the application form for future references.

Before making the application, candidates must also look into the eligibility qualifications necessary for this recruitment drive –

Masters degree in Law from a recognised university with at least 55% marks.

A PhD in Law disciplines

A total of 15 years of experience in teaching as an assistant professor or professor in universities, colleges or other institutions of higher education.

The maximum age of application is 55 years as on the last of application (31.12.19)

The selection of the applicants will be on the basis of an interview and will depend on the marks scored by the candidates during the interview. The details regarding the interview will be updated on the official website of APPSC. No more applications will be accepted after 4:00 pm on 31st December 2019.

APPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor and Professor Posts at appsc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More