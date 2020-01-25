Best ROI MBA colleges in India accepting CMAT Score

Without any doubt, the MBA can be referred to as one of the most popular programmes in the world. The number of MBA aspirants in India is also rising as the course is the key to some of the highest salary jobs in the country. With this, the number of candidates appearing for the management entrance tests are also increasing.

To seek admission in a B-school, a candidate must clear the mandatory entrance exam that serves as a prerequisite to select the best candidates for admission. One such exam is CMAT or the Common Management Admission Test.

The National Testing Agency conducts the CMAT every year that makes a candidate eligible to apply to more than 1000 AICTE approved colleges. But how do applicants select the best colleges to apply amongst one thousand institutes?

Selecting B-schools based on ROI is an excellent choice for aspirants who are still unsure of their dream college. Find out the best ROI B-schools accepting CMAT 2020 scores below.

What is the ROI?

ROI here means Return on Investment to determine the profit of the investment. Students can calculate the ROI of an MBA or PGDM programme by determining the increase in the salary of the placed students of the college every year. Candidates can then compare it with the total course fee( and other expenses) to find out the approximate time it will take for you to repay the loan.

But ROI is not just about the money when it comes to an MBA degree. It is also about the exposure a student is getting for the corporate world. The quality of the curriculum and the number of opportunities for personal development should also matter a lot for prospective students.

Why is the MBA regarded as an Investment?

Pursuing an MBA programme nowadays is regarded as a long-term investment. And, why not? After all, top business schools charge lakhs of amount for pursuing a two-year degree. In return, they prepare future MBA graduates to lead the charge of the corporate world.

Best ROI CMAT B-Schools: Fess & Average Salaries

Name of the Institute Course Course Fee Average Salary of the Placed Students (in Rupees) 2019 Approx CMAT 2020 Cut-Off Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai MMS & PGDBM Rs. 67,000 per annum 10.97 Lakh 99.80+ Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai MMS Rs 6.0 Lakh 20.13 Lakh 99.50+ Savitribai Phule Pune University Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA) MBA Rs. 66,694 per annum 6.43 Lakh 96 KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research (SIMSR), Mumbai PGDM Rs 7,76,285 10.05 Lakh 94+ Prin. L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool), Mumbai PGDM Rs. 5.5 Lakh Domestic- 8.8 Lakh International- 10 Lakh 80 to 85+ Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi PGDM Rs. 8 Lakh (Approx) N/A 73+

Best CMAT ROI B-Schools: Ranking

SIMSREE, Mumbai- 2nd in Best MBA colleges in Outlook ROI Rankings and many more. JBIMS Mumbai- 9th in ET Top 50 Business School Rankings. PUMBA, Pune- 19th in the Times of India Best Business Schools in West 2016. SIMSR, Mumbai- Ranked 5th in Times B-School Rankings and secured 54th position in NIRF 2019 Management Rankings. WeSchool, Mumbai– Received the ‘Best Performing Institution Innovation Council of West Zone (WRO)’ by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Innovation Cell (MIC) in coordination with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). XISS Ranchi- Amongst NIRF’s top 100 management school rankings.

